Schönox HPS North America sold to Sika Corporation

Florence, Ala.—TMT America has sold its ownership interest in Schönox HPS North America, Inc., to Sika Corporation, reaching a pivotal point in the fourteen-year history of the venture.

“We promised Schönox GmbH in Germany that we would make the Schönox brand top of mind and trusted by flooring professionals, readily available from coast to coast and supported by an outstanding technical and logistics team,” said Thomas Trissl, TMT America president. “Having reached these critical milestones and with an infrastructure positioned for growth firmly in place, it was the optimal time to transition the business to Sika. As an entrepreneur, you never want to let go of a brand you’ve developed, but this is the right time for the growth of Schönox, our customers and my colleagues. Today, I look fondly back on these 14 years and extend my heartfelt thanks and gratitude to the extraordinary Schönox team, our distributors who are partners and friends and to the flooring professionals who risked giving Schönox a try and now trust its quality each day on every project across the U.S.—thank you one and all, you are the best.”

Key executives with TMT America will work with Sika management in a transition phase for a number of months. “While my time with Schönox will soon draw to a close, my colleagues and customers know that I am always a call away,” Trissl added. “TMT America will soon move into a planning phase, considering what’s next as we have no intention of slowing our momentum—to my colleagues and the flooring community, I will see you soon.”