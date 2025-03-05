Adhesives: New formulations help floors stick

Flooring adhesives have advanced in recent years, with new products and formulations that are more moisture-resistant, easier to remove and environmentally friendly. Several of the newest offerings were shown at Surfaces 2025, including adhesives that can withstand relative humidity up to 99%, as well as adhesives boasting low VOCs.

Following is sampling of new introductions for 2025:

Custom Building Products

Vinyl PSA is an advanced pressure-sensitive adhesive ideally suited for most LVP/LVT and carpet tile applications. Adding to its versatility, this unique formulation can be used in permanent or releasable applications. The high-moisture-resistant adhesive has low VOCs and is FloorScore and Green Label Plus certified.

Mapei

Ultrabond ECO 987 is Mapei’s premium, single-component, heavy-body wood flooring adhesive featuring a hybrid-polymer formulation free from water, solvents, amines, isocyanates, phthalate plasticizers and epoxy resins. With its extremely low VOC emissions, Ultrabond ECO 987 excels in sound reduction, making it ideal for multi-unit housing. Additionally, it offers moisture control, safeguarding wood floors from vapor emissions through concrete slabs in a single application.

Divergent Adhesives

Divergent 574 modified pressure-sensitive adhesive is specifically designed for the installation of vinyl, rubber and linoleum, in either sheet or tile format. This multi-functional adhesive has high shear strength, fast dry times and a 12-hour working time with low VOCs, and eliminates the need to carry multiple adhesives. Moreover, it can withstand 99% RH and 12 pounds MVER (moisture vapor emission rate). Simply put, this adhesive won’t break down.

Performance Accessories

TreadBond is a fast-curing, 100%-solids, moisture-curing, gun-grade adhesive designed for the installation of wood flooring, HDF and vinyl stair treads, as well as vinyl and HDF stair noses. Designed to work harmoniously with all stair treads and noses, Performance Accessories’ TreadBond adhesive further enhances flooring installation and delivers a secure and seamless bond with quality and durability. TreadBond acts as a moisture barrier between the floor and underlying surface to help prevent moisture from seeping through. It also acts as a sound-dampening layer, absorbing and eliminating noise within the floor on selected products.

Sika

SikaBond-6000 is a premium, universal, firm-set acrylic resilient flooring adhesive. This innovative, fast-setting, pressure-sensitive adhesive is designed to install LVT/LVP, WPC, SPC, rigid core planks, carpet tile, vinyl and rubber sheet goods, wall base and more.

Touting a shelf life of 18 months, SikaBond-6000 offers excellent initial tack that transitions to a firmer bond, with fast dry time and ease of application. It offers high moisture resistance of up to 15 lbs/ASTM F 1869 and 99% RH/ASTM F 2170.

Stauf

Stauf SPU-570 is a high-performance, one-component, MS polymer-urethane hybrid adhesive designed for professional wood flooring installations. Its high shear and tensile strength provide excellent installation characteristics that are desirable for both engineered and solid hardwood floors. SPU-570 is easy to spread and works well on a variety of subfloors, including concrete and plywood. With a chemical composition that is impervious to moisture, it helps protect floors from subfloor moisture issues when used as a moisture mitigation/adhesive all-in-one product. SPU-570 is solvent-free and low in VOCs.

Taylor Adhesives

Terrain, Taylor’s newest innovation in turf adhesives, is a versatile, single-component, moisture-cured urethane adhesive engineered for both indoor and outdoor use. Compatible with most turf and exterior carpet backings, it delivers exceptional performance in demanding environments. With proven waterproofing, moisture resistance and protection against topical liquids, Terrain also features low VOCs and minimal odor. Designed to meet the growing need for reliable, easy-to-apply adhesives, Terrain is the ideal solution for artificial turf in sports fields, urban landscapes and residential settings.

TotalWorx

SV350 Adhesive by TotalWorx Accessories is a top-tier, pressure-sensitive adhesive designed specifically for residential fiberglass-backed sheet goods. With a faster flash time, this adhesive allows for quicker installations without compromising performance. Cradle to Cradle certified, SV350 adheres to environmentally friendly standards while delivering impressive coverage of 140-350 feet per gallon. It handles up to 99% RH, making it an excellent choice for moisture-prone areas. Available in 1-gallon pails (144 pails per pallet) and 4-gallon pails (48 pails per pallet), SV350 Adhesive is ideal for professional installers seeking efficiency and reliability in their projects.