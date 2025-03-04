NWFA’s Michael Martin vacates president/CEO post

St. Louis—Michael Martin, president and CEO of the National Wood Flooring Association (NWFA), announced his resignation on March 1. Martin, who joined NWFA in 2011, played a pivotal role in its significant membership growth, marketing expansion and media exposure at local, national and international levels through training, networking, advocacy and standards.

“After 14 years of continued expansion and growth, NWFA has a team in place that will continue its success as I move in a new direction with a local interior design firm and to develop my own consulting firm,” he said. “I’m grateful for the leadership opportunity as well as the friendships developed through NWFA.”

Stephanie Owen, NWFA’s executive director, education and research foundation, will assume the role of interim CEO. Owen has been with NWFA for more than 10 years and has led the development of the NWFA’s online university and the NWFA’s inaugural Leadership Development Week. The NWFA board of directors will be conducting a search for a new CEO and will provide updates on the selection process as they become available.

The NWFA remains committed to unifying and strengthening the wood flooring community through technical standards, education, networking and advocacy. This year the group celebrates its 40th anniversary, which will be commemorated at the 2025 Wood Flooring Expo, set to take place April 15-17 in Charlotte, N.C.