TotalWorx Accessories launches RockHold adhesive

Dalton—TotalWorx Accessories, the installation accessories brand of Shaw Industries, has launched RockHold, a new high-performance resilient flooring adhesive product under its LokWorx locking systems collection.

Designed to simplify and streamline the installation process, RockHold delivers the versatility installers need in one premium solution. “This innovative adhesive was designed to be the one product that does it all, simplifying and streamlining installation,” said Charlie Clark, TotalWorx Accessories category manager.

The adhesive is a premium, high‑tack transitional adhesive engineered for superior performance across a wide range of resilient flooring applications. It can be installed dry, semi‑wet or wet, and creates a secure, long‑lasting bond. Solvent‑free and designed to resist moisture, pH and plasticizer migration, RockHold can also stay workable for over 12 hours to help support installations in demanding environments.

When flooring manufacturer installation guidelines permit a fully adhered, dry‑to‑the‑touch pressure‑sensitive adhesive, RockHold can be used to install:

• Luxury vinyl tile and plank (LVT/LVP)

• EVA, IXPE and XPO attached pad products

• Vinyl composition tile (VCT)