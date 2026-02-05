5 designer trends

Trendspotting is more than just identifying the designs that are hot today, it’s also about peering into the future to see what’s waiting around the corner. It’s a skill that’s particularly useful in the flooring arena, given the fact that designers are tasked with accurately predicting what might be trending in the future so manufacturers can begin developing tomorrow’s products and designs today. FCNews asked five leading interior designers to identify today’s prevailing design trends that stand to impact tomorrow’s introductions.

Trend #1: Texture, pattern reign

STACY GARCIA

Say goodbye to neutral solids. Consumers today are craving texture/patterns as home spaces are being reinvented as a hub for creative expression. Whether it’s patterned carpet or integrating different textures of wood (think French chateau, for example), customers are straying away from the grays and shifting more toward designs that highlight bold individuality. People are ready for more energy in their spaces, allowing their homes to feel personally curated and expressive.

Stacy Garcia, CEO of LebaTex and Stacy Garcia Inc., brings more than 25 years of experience in licensing, design, branding, product development, color forecasting, trend forecasting, textile sourcing and development, textile design and lifestyle design. She has partnered with some of the world’s leading manufacturers to create products that reflect her signature style and vision for the commercial, hospitality and healthcare industries.

Trend #2: Color drenching

JULEE IRELAND

This trend involves different textures using a single color or pattern for all elements of a room—from walls to ceilings, even including trims and doors. Take a pink laundry room, for example. Every element of the room—from the cabinets to the floors, the wallpapers, even the light fixtures—will have some sort of a pink tone in it. But when it all comes together, the result is a beautiful, calming ambiance to your space. This elegant trend that evokes the same hierarchy mood throughout the room is here to stay.

Julee Ireland is Santa Monica’s premier, self-taught interior design architect and TV host who is the founding force behind Home Renovation School. With a toolkit of experience spanning 20 years and a portfolio of hundreds of homes, Ireland is the go-to guru for making design dreams a reality.

Trend #3: ‘New’ neutrals emerge

TRACY DAVES

Pure-white and gray, especially in tile, are saying goodnight. Neutrals, like taupe and even different shades of off-white, are continuously seeing love in customer spaces. These neutrals, while aiming to embody the Scandinavian style, are slowly starting to include darker tones are well. Think terracotta, blues, greens and true “espresso” browns as opposed to white/gray, “modern farmhouse” vibe. These modified, neutral palettes are now expected to consist of richer, moodier hues that are meant to give an elegant yet timeless look across the home.

Tracy Daves is regional design and marketing manager, Builder + Multifamily, East Coast, Shaw Floors. She has made appearances on HGTV and is often sought out for her expertise on the latest styles and timeless looks. For the past 20 years at Shaw Floors, Daves has been keeping tabs on the hottest colors and flooring products in the single- and multifamily world.

Trend #4: Timeless luxury

CARLY GHODSIAN

Flooring today is moving toward natural, tactile and timeless luxury. We’re seeing a strong embrace of organic textures—i.e., stone, clay, wood and metallic finishes—that reflect handcrafted and unique design. Homeowners and designers want materials that balance durability with artistry, so porcelain tile that mimics natural surfaces has become a favorite. Larger formats, bold prints and surface depth are also trending because they elevate everyday living spaces with a sense of custom design. For 2026 we expect to see a continuation of the “raw-meets-refined” movement—earthy tones and organic imperfections paired with modern luxury finishes.

Carly Ghodsian is product design and curation manager for E by Emser Tile, an exclusive brand of ceramic and porcelain tiles. Born and raised in Los Angeles, Ghodsian is a dynamic and innovative brand leader, celebrated for her visionary approach and business acumen. She brings a unique blend of trend insights and her personal Persian culture to the forefront of high-end design.

Trend #5: Increased role of artificial intelligence

ARIANA LOVATO

As we progress into 2026, it goes without saying that AI—or artificial intelligence—will certainly continue to play a role in home design. Amid rapid innovation, it’s important to note that AI cannot replace interior design within flooring—rather, it acts as a supplemental set of hands during the design process. AI doesn’t know how to code creative design, but it does help with mood board concepts and image inspiration. It also aids in production schedules and processes for operational efficiency when turning interior design visions into reality.

Ariana (Afshar) Lovato, AKBD, CLIPP, is the owner and principal designer at Honeycomb Home Design, a full-service interior design studio based in Arroyo Grande, Calif. She earned an Associate’s degree in Interior Design from Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising (FIDM) as well as a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from the University of LaVerne.