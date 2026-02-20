Shop-at-home: A case study

Brian and Daniel Elias, owners of Refloor, discuss what it takes to be successful in the specialized arena of shop at home.

In the beginning…

1. ‎What originally prompted you to launch a shop-at-home program?

It’s an interesting story. After nearly 30 years, I sold my shop-at-home windows and roofing business. I wasn’t ready to retire, and I wanted the opportunity to build something alongside my son, Daniel. Because I had spent my career in the shop-at-home model, I was very comfortable with that approach. As we explored what to do next, we evaluated a few product categories where in-home education and expertise truly matter. Flooring ultimately stood out as the best fit for us.

2. How did you define success in the early stages?

Success was defined simply: make the sale, deliver a quality installation and keep our promises to the customer. Most importantly, we wanted to do it consistently, without relying on heroics. It wasn’t about growth.

3. What did you get wrong at the beginning and what would you do differently?

We underestimated how unforgiving the model can be. In-home selling exposes every weakness, training, systems, oversight and customer communication. If we were starting again, we’d invest earlier in leadership, infrastructure and a broader offering.

4. If you had to start again tomorrow, what would you prioritize first?

Foundation before growth. People, systems and communication come first. With those in place, we would still pursue fast growth, but we would plan earlier for physical locations that support trust, training and customer confidence.

In the thick of it…

1. How does shop-at-home fit into your overall business model now?

Shop-at-home is what we know, and it remains foundational to who we are. I’ve always believed that real success comes from focusing on what you do best, and staying disciplined about it. That’s exactly why I’m not in the restaurant business anymore! We’re always evaluating new opportunities, but we’re not in a rush. Right now, our priority is execution. There’s plenty of important work ahead to continue refining and doing this the right way.

2. What training is required for in-home sales consultants?

Training is extensive (and expensive!) and ongoing. Our consultants must understand construction, subfloor conditions, measurements, product performance and customer psychology. Just as important, they are trained to operate independently in complex situations. In-home appointments are rarely linear, and there is no one there to coach you in the moment when something goes wrong. This is consultative problem solving, not transactional selling.

3. Which product categories perform best in shop-at-home?

Categories where education, scale and context matter most tend to perform best. When customers can see how a product interacts with their space, lifestyle and lighting, higher-quality solutions often win. When customers already know exactly what they want, almost any category can perform. The model struggles most when customers are early in their research and lack clarity, which is where expanded selection and physical locations can add value.

Acknowledging the logistics…

1. How do you manage scheduling, routing and lead flow?

With discipline and constant refinement. In-home sales lives or dies by time efficiency and follow-through. We treat scheduling and routing as strategic levers, not administrative tasks. We use advanced software to optimize routing daily, similar to how large logistics companies—like Amazon—operate, and this remains an ongoing challenge that requires continued investment in technology and process.

2. What systems or software are critical to making the model work?

The model depends on tightly integrated systems across CRM, scheduling, communication and performance management. No single technology is the solution, in fact is shocks people that we have 72 software solutions integrated with our CRM and the number continues to rise. The real challenge is adoption, discipline and data integrity. Technology enables the model, but people make it work.

3. What role do samples, visualization and technology play in the home?

They are decision-support tools, not decision-makers. Physical samples are our standard, but visualization and digital tools help customers narrow choices and eliminate uncertainty faster. The goal is not to impress the customer. It is to simplify a complex decision and build confidence without overselling.

The finances of it all…

1. How do margins compare to traditional retail sales?

Margins are not easier. They are earned differently. Shop-at-home shifts investment from real estate to people, systems and logistics. Marketing becomes far more critical because there is no storefront acting as a beacon. When executed with discipline, the economics are strong. Without discipline, they unravel quickly and that is why people go into in-home sales temporarily and find themselves reverting to storefronts.

2. How has shop-at-home impacted revenue, close rates and average ticket?

We do not have a traditional retail baseline to compare against, since we have always operated this way. What we do know is that when the experience is executed well, customers make more confident decisions. That confidence naturally improves close rates and average ticket, but only when the operational foundation is solid.

3. Is it more or less profitable than traditional retail?

It is not inherently more profitable. It is more demanding. Profitability comes from consistency, accountability and scale. The model rewards excellence and exposes inefficiencies faster than traditional retail.

4. What scale is required to make it work financially?

Meaningful scale is required. You need enough volume to support specialized roles, leadership layers and technology investments. Many companies struggle because they limit their market too tightly and never reach the scale required to absorb the fixed costs of doing this well.

Sound advice…

1. What advice would you give a retailer considering shop-at-home?

Be honest about your readiness. This model demands operational rigor, strong culture and full commitment. It is not a shortcut. If you are not willing to live and breathe it every day, I would advise against pursuing it.

2. What is the biggest mistake to avoid?

Assuming great salespeople can overcome weak systems. In-home sales does not forgive chaos. If pricing models, backend systems and operational discipline are not sound, the customer experience will suffer.

3. Who is shop-at-home not right for?

Retailers looking for a quick win or organizations resistant to standardization and accountability. Doing this right requires a significant investment in infrastructure and leadership. You must have significant capital to invest. While I have always had some storefront envy, I also understand that physical locations must serve the model, not distract from it. We are committed to learning how to integrate them thoughtfully to reduce marketing costs and improve the customer experience.