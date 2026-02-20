Aladdin Commercial launches new website

Calhoun, Ga.—As a recognized leader in the Main Street commercial flooring segment, Aladdin Commercial has launched a newly redesigned website. Developed in close collaboration with customers and sales partners, the enhanced digital platform delivers a streamlined, intuitive user experience tailored to the specific demands of the Main Street market. The new site reflects the brand’s ongoing commitment to innovation, accessibility and delivering tools that better support its partners and clients.

The new Aladdin Commercial website offers an expanded suite of tools that provide deeper insight and greater efficiency throughout the discovery, evaluation and decision making phases. From enhanced product information to improved workflows, the site serves as a comprehensive resource for confident specification.

“This new digital experience reflects our ongoing commitment to serving our customers in meaningful ways,” said Robb Myer, vice president of Aladdin Commercial. “By actively listening to our partners, we’ve created a platform that not only highlights the strength and breadth of our product portfolio but also reduces complexity within the specification process—helping projects advance more efficiently and with greater certainty.”

Key features of the new Aladdin Commercial website include:

Industry-leading visualization: A new integrated visualization tool allows users to explore flooring solutions in realistic commercial settings.

Streamlined sample ordering: A new sample function makes it easier to request materials, helping to accelerate the design and approval process.

Modern user experience: A mobile-responsive interface ensures that customers can access the resources they need from any device.

The result is a customer-informed digital hub that bridges the gap between initial product discovery and final installation.