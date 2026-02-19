Bringing fashion to the floor

What starts on the runway rarely stays there. As fashion embraces bolder colors, patterns and textures, those same ideas are inspiring a new approach to interior design — especially underfoot. Today’s product designers are borrowing from high-fashion aesthetics to create flooring that feels expressive, curated and certainly on trend. Here we explore how the runway is shaping 2026 flooring design, interior details and overall trends in homes today.

A ROARING RETURN

Fashion’s most influential looks are revisiting the spirit of the flapper through a modern lens, reintroducing drop waists, intricate embellishment and graceful, fluid silhouettes. With Art Deco marking its centennial moment, this renewed interest feels timely, inviting designers to reinterpret a classic era with contemporary energy yet classic craftsmanship.

CLOUD-LIKE CALM

Cloud Dancer, Pantone’s Color of the Year, reflects a shift toward quiet sophistication, where softness takes center stage. On the runway, designers lean into pale neutrals, using subtle texture and movement to create visual interest without excess. In interiors, Cloud Dancer-inspired flooring is defined by warm whites, gentle veining and light-reflective surfaces that feel expansive yet grounded.

CONFIDENT COLOR

Bold color is back with the perfect energy to balance the muted Cloud Dancer. On the runway, bright hues collide, creating looks that feel playful, expressive and intentionally a bit messy. Rather than relying on neutrals, color leads the conversation for many. That same confidence shows up in residential and commercial design alike, where vibrant flooring energizes spaces, defines zones and encourages play.

WILD STYLE

Animal print is an old favorite that is once again stepping confidently into the spotlight. While leopard remains a perennial favorite, it is now being met more often with the unexpected charm of zebra, snake and cow prints. On the runway, these patterns invite wearers to choose a print that reflects their own sense of style. This bold-but-balanced approach is mirrored in flooring, where animal-inspired visuals add depth, movement and personality without overpowering a space.

CLASSIC KHAKI

Once representing utility, khaki is stepping into a more refined role, emerging as a versatile neutral that feels both relaxed and polished. Fashion designers are styling khaki in dynamic ways, proving its adaptability across moods and moments. At the same time, khaki-toned flooring and textiles ground a space with warmth while allowing other colors and textures to shine. Equal parts timeless and modern, khaki offers a calm foundation with enduring appeal.

HERITAGE AT HEART

Heritage isn’t just nostalgia; it’s a celebration of craftsmanship, timeless style and enduring design that feels just as relevant today as it did decades ago. On the runway this season designers went into the archives and elevated classic tailoring, traditional fabrics and storied silhouettes with a contemporary twist, honoring what came before while making it feel fresh and intentional. This translates into interior design where rich wood looks bring warmth, character and a sense of rooted history to modern spaces.