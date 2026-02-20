Sika relaunches STEP Series flooring training program

By FCNews Staff
Sika STEPRutherford, N.J.—Sika relaunched its Sika Technical Education Program, known as the STEP Series. STEP is a flooring installation training curriculum returning due to strong demand. The program will educate contractors and installers on best practices.

The clinic will run for one year. It will be held in person. The training will focus on using components of the Schonox and Sika Secure System. Training will focus on subfloor preparation, moisture mitigation, acoustical control, flooring adhesives and tile setting materials.

The STEP Series will feature two-day training events held monthly at regional facilities across the country. The program will run throughout the year. Sika will provide lunch, installation materials and tools. Participants who complete the course will receive a certificate of training completion from Sika Corp.

“Sika is well-known throughout the flooring industry for developing problem-solving solutions and best-in-class training for the professional installer,” said Shane Jenkins, technical director, interior finishing at Sika Corp. “Our goal with the STEP Series is to utilize the vast experience of our technical team to better equip contractors and installers with the technical know-how to consistently achieve successful flooring installations. We plan to provide attendees with the proper vocational knowledge and hands-on experience that will enable them to realize the advanced benefits of the Schonox and Sika Secure System. This will put them in the best possible position to succeed and tackle even more challenging installations. This is a great way to expand your capabilities and understand the value of system solutions at the expense of Sika.”

The Sika Secure System offers a multi-tier product lineup backed by an enhanced warranty from a single-source supplier. When used together, the system delivers a complete flooring installation solution. It provides a top-to-bottom approach. The system includes elements of the Schonox, SikaBond, SikaLevel and SikaTile product lines.

