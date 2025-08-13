Sika expands tile and stone waterproofing product line

Rutherford, N.J.—Sika, a global leader in building materials and solutions, announced the launch of SikaTile-150 Moisture Guard Fabric Membrane and SikaTile-250 Fracture Guard UCM.

SikaTile-150 Moisture Guard Fabric Membrane is a dependable solution for waterproofing showers, tub surrounds, walls and wet areas. SikaTile-150 Moisture Guard Fabric Membrane is easy to cut, install and adjust, making it the ideal choice for tiling professionals. It can be applied over cement backerboards or gypsum wallboards, creating a reliable waterproof barrier for walls and floors in wet areas.

SikaTile-150 Moisture Guard Fabric Membrane is available in 108-square-foot and 323-square-foot rolls complete with pre-printed grid lines for easy cutting and alignment. To further streamline installation, Sika offers corresponding accessories such as seam tape, pre-formed corners and specialized seals for drains, mixing valves and pipe collars.

“SikaTile-150 Moisture Guard Fabric Membrane is a valuable addition to our tile installation product line,” Tom Carroll, senior product manager at Sika. “It offers contractors and installers a versatile and efficient solution to meet the specific waterproofing needs of any tile installation project.”

SikaTile-250 Fracture Guard UCM is an innovative uncoupling mat that provides crack isolation, waterproofing and vapor management while offering the unique advantage of being installed with polymer-modified thin-set mortars, unlike other competitive products. SikaTile-250 Fracture Guard UCM is a thin-profile membrane designed for use in ceramic tile, porcelain and natural stone installations over various substrates, including oriented strand board (OSB), plywood and concrete.

SikaTile-250 Fracture Guard UCM Uncoupling Mat is available in 323-square-foot rolls and 54-square-foot rolls. The commercial 323-square-foot roll replaces over 20 sheets of ¼-inch backer board, offering a more efficient alternative for contractors and installers.

“We recommend installing SikaTile-250 Fracture Guard UCM, and the tiling over it, with a polymer-modified thin-set mortar, which is consistent with TCNA guidelines,” Carroll added. “This helps to ensure a quality installation that meets today’s industry standards.”

The Sika Secure System provides installers with a solution-based, multi-tier system product offering that provides an enhanced warranty from a trusted single-source supplier. When used in conjunction with one another, the Sika Secure System forms a true top-to-bottom flooring installation solution that can include elements of the SikaTile, SikaBond, SikaLevel, Sika MB (Moisture Barrier) and Schönox product lines.