Taylor to debut new adhesive solutions at TISE

Las Vegas—Taylor Adhesives will introduce new flooring adhesive solutions at TISE 2026, held here January 27–29 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center. The company will also highlight recent performance advancements.

The launch marks a milestone for Taylor Adhesives following its integration into Avery Dennison. The partnership strengthens innovation, expands technical capabilities and supports high-performance solutions for installers and end users.

“Becoming part of Avery Dennison strengthened our ability to innovate while staying true to the values that have defined Taylor for decades,” said Ralph Grogan, vice president and general manager of Taylor Adhesives. “TISE was the ideal venue to introduce what’s next and demonstrate how we are raising the bar for performance and reliability.”

At the show, Taylor Adhesives will present adhesive solutions designed to address evolving jobsite demands, reduce downtime and improve installation confidence. The company will also host a live product demonstration on Tuesday, January 27, from 2:30 to 3 p.m. on the Live Demo Stage, giving attendees a close look at performance benefits and ideal applications.

Headquartered in Dalton, Taylor Adhesives has long been recognized for product quality, technical expertise and installer support. With the backing of Avery Dennison, the company has expanded capabilities and will continue focusing on solutions that perform in real-world conditions.