Taylor to debut new adhesive solutions at TISE

By FCNews Staff
HomeCategoriesInstallationTaylor to debut new adhesive solutions at TISE

Taylor AdhesivesLas Vegas—Taylor Adhesives will introduce new flooring adhesive solutions at TISE 2026, held here January 27–29 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center. The company will also highlight recent performance advancements.

The launch marks a milestone for Taylor Adhesives following its integration into Avery Dennison. The partnership strengthens innovation, expands technical capabilities and supports high-performance solutions for installers and end users.

“Becoming part of Avery Dennison strengthened our ability to innovate while staying true to the values that have defined Taylor for decades,” said Ralph Grogan, vice president and general manager of Taylor Adhesives. “TISE was the ideal venue to introduce what’s next and demonstrate how we are raising the bar for performance and reliability.”

At the show, Taylor Adhesives will present adhesive solutions designed to address evolving jobsite demands, reduce downtime and improve installation confidence. The company will also host a live product demonstration on Tuesday, January 27, from 2:30 to 3 p.m. on the Live Demo Stage, giving attendees a close look at performance benefits and ideal applications.

Headquartered in Dalton, Taylor Adhesives has long been recognized for product quality, technical expertise and installer support. With the backing of Avery Dennison, the company has expanded capabilities and will continue focusing on solutions that perform in real-world conditions.

Previous article
WFCA appoints Michelle Nix as director of education
Next article
conneXtion 2026: Energy, optimism abounds

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Featured Post

Southwest Market soars to new heights

Ken Ryan - 0
Arlington, Texas—Just feet from the home ballpark of MLB’s Texas Rangers, Lori Kisner appropriately used a baseball term to describe the success of the...
Read more
Featured Post

conneXtion 2026: Energy, optimism abounds

FCNews Staff - 0
Aurora, Colo.—The flooring industry has been mired in a downturn for more than two years, and prospects for 2026 show only marginal improvement, according...
Read more
News

WFCA appoints Michelle Nix as director of education

FCNews Staff - 0
Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association has appointed Michelle Nix as director of education, placing a veteran industry trainer in charge of the association’s education...
Read more
Featured Post

6 proven tips for sales success in laminate

Reginald Tucker - 0
Laminate flooring has evolved dramatically over the past 10-15 years. Today’s products deliver striking visuals, improved durability and performance features that rival higher-priced alternatives—all...
Read more
News

Karndean to host retailer education sessions at TISE

FCNews Staff - 0
Las Vegas—Karndean Designflooring will host two retailer education sessions during Surfaces, offering insights on sustainability and customer-focused business strategies. While product launches often dominate...
Read more
News

Novalis names Tim Neitzel VP of strategic accounts

FCNews Staff - 0
Dalton—Novalis Innovative Flooring announced the appointment of Tim Neitzel as vice president of strategic accounts. In his new role, Neitzel will develop and expand Novalis’...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X