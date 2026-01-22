WFCA appoints Michelle Nix as director of education

Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association has appointed Michelle Nix as director of education, placing a veteran industry trainer in charge of the association’s education strategy.

“Our members rely on WFCA for education they can trust and Michelle has spent her career earning that trust across the flooring industry,” said Scott Humphrey, CEO of WFCA. “She brings a passion for people and a rare ability to turn knowledge into real-world results.”

Nix brings 38 years of training experience from Shaw Industries, where she built a reputation for practical, relationship-driven instruction and deep industry knowledge.

In her new role, Nix will oversee the development and alignment of WFCA’s education programs. These initiatives support independent flooring dealers through leadership development, workforce training and business education delivered across in-person and digital platforms.

Education has long been a core pillar of WFCA’s mission. The director of education role provides focused leadership as programs and partnerships continue to expand, reinforcing WFCA’s position as an independent and trusted source of industry learning.