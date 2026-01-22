WFCA appoints Michelle Nix as director of education

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsWFCA appoints Michelle Nix as director of education

Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association has appointed Michelle Nix as director of education, placing a veteran industry trainer in charge of the association’s education strategy.

“Our members rely on WFCA for education they can trust and Michelle has spent her career earning that trust across the flooring industry,” said Scott Humphrey, CEO of WFCA. “She brings a passion for people and a rare ability to turn knowledge into real-world results.”

Nix brings 38 years of training experience from Shaw Industries, where she built a reputation for practical, relationship-driven instruction and deep industry knowledge.

In her new role, Nix will oversee the development and alignment of WFCA’s education programs. These initiatives support independent flooring dealers through leadership development, workforce training and business education delivered across in-person and digital platforms.

Education has long been a core pillar of WFCA’s mission. The director of education role provides focused leadership as programs and partnerships continue to expand, reinforcing WFCA’s position as an independent and trusted source of industry learning.

Previous article
6 proven tips for sales success in laminate
Next article
Taylor to debut new adhesive solutions at TISE

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Featured Post

Southwest Market soars to new heights

Ken Ryan - 0
Arlington, Texas—Just feet from the home ballpark of MLB’s Texas Rangers, Lori Kisner appropriately used a baseball term to describe the success of the...
Read more
Featured Post

conneXtion 2026: Energy, optimism abounds

FCNews Staff - 0
Aurora, Colo.—The flooring industry has been mired in a downturn for more than two years, and prospects for 2026 show only marginal improvement, according...
Read more
Installation

Taylor to debut new adhesive solutions at TISE

FCNews Staff - 0
Las Vegas—Taylor Adhesives will introduce new flooring adhesive solutions at TISE 2026, held here January 27–29 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center. The company...
Read more
Featured Post

6 proven tips for sales success in laminate

Reginald Tucker - 0
Laminate flooring has evolved dramatically over the past 10-15 years. Today’s products deliver striking visuals, improved durability and performance features that rival higher-priced alternatives—all...
Read more
News

Karndean to host retailer education sessions at TISE

FCNews Staff - 0
Las Vegas—Karndean Designflooring will host two retailer education sessions during Surfaces, offering insights on sustainability and customer-focused business strategies. While product launches often dominate...
Read more
News

Novalis names Tim Neitzel VP of strategic accounts

FCNews Staff - 0
Dalton—Novalis Innovative Flooring announced the appointment of Tim Neitzel as vice president of strategic accounts. In his new role, Neitzel will develop and expand Novalis’...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X