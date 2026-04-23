NAHB: Builder sentiment falls in April

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsNAHB: Builder sentiment falls in April

Builder sentimentWashington, D.C.—Economic uncertainty, rising building material costs and elevated interest rates led to a sharp decline in builder sentiment in April as the housing market enters the spring buying season.

Builder confidence in the market for newly built single-family homes fell four points to 34 in April, according to the National Association of Home Builders and Wells Fargo Housing Market Index released today. This marks the lowest level since September 2025.

“Builder sentiment has fallen back in spring as buyers face ongoing elevated interest rates and growing economic uncertainty,” said Bill Owens, a home builder and remodeler from Worthington, Ohio. “The year started with hopes for housing momentum growth, but risks with respect to the Iran war, energy costs and declines for consumer confidence have slowed the market.”

Survey results

The latest HMI survey also showed that 36% of builders cut prices in April, down slightly from 37% in March. The average price reduction was 5%, down from 6% in March. The use of sales incentives was 60% in April, down from 64% in March. This marks the 13th consecutive month this share has reached 60% or higher.

Derived from a monthly survey NAHB has conducted for more than 40 years, the NAHB/Wells Fargo HMI measures builder perceptions of current single-family home sales and expectations for the next six months as good, fair or poor. The survey also asks builders to rate traffic of prospective buyers as high to very high, average or low to very low. Scores for each component are used to calculate a seasonally adjusted index. Any reading above 50 indicates more builders view conditions as good than poor.

All three major HMI indices posted losses in April. The index for current sales conditions fell four points to 37, while the index measuring future sales dropped seven points to 42. The index tracking traffic of prospective buyers declined three points to 22.

“With oil prices higher in the U.S., 62% of builders reported suppliers have increased building material costs due to higher fuel prices, including gas and diesel,” said Robert Dietz. “Energy costs make up approximately 4% of residential construction material input and service costs. With near-term economic risks elevated, 70% of builders reported challenges pricing homes given uncertainty about material costs.”

Looking at three-month moving averages for regional HMI scores, the Northeast fell two points to 42. The Midwest dropped two points to 41. The South held steady at 35. The West fell three points to 29.

Previous article
NAHB: Remodeling sentiment dips but remains positive
Next article
Bentley names Jim Cusick president

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

News

AHF Products CEO Brent Emore named to NWFA board

FCNews Staff - 0
Mountville, Pa.—Brent Emore, AHF Products chief executive officer, has been named to the board of directors of the National Wood Flooring Association (NWFA). Emore brings...
Read more
News

Louisville Tile hosts grand opening of new West Michigan facility

FCNews Staff - 0
Grand Rapids, Mich.—Louisville Tile Distributors celebrated the grand opening of its new  facility here last week. More than 200 clients attended the event, marking...
Read more
News

Tile of Spain showcases modern design at Coverings 2026

FCNews Staff - 0
Las Vegas—Coverings 2026 served as a hub for modern design. Nearly 60 Spanish manufacturers representing Tile of Spain exhibited at this year’s event. The Spanish...
Read more
Commercial

Bentley names Jim Cusick president

FCNews Staff - 0
Los Angeles—Bentley Mills, a California-based commercial flooring company and part of Belysse, appointed Jim Cusick as president. Cusick joined the company in August 2025...
Read more
News

NAHB: Remodeling sentiment dips but remains positive

FCNews Staff - 0
Washington, D.C.—The National Association of Home Builders released its NAHB/Westlake Royal Remodeling Market Index for the first quarter, posting a reading of 62. While...
Read more
Carpet

Maintenance: Profit center for retailers

Lauren Malone - 0
Floor care continues to evolve as manufacturers introduce smarter, more efficient cleaning and maintenance solutions. From advanced coatings to eco-friendly cleaners and streamlined systems,...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X