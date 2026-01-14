WFCA announces 2026 board leadership

Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association announced its 2026 board chairman, executive committee and newly elected directors. The 2026 board leadership team will guide the association’s efforts in advocacy, education, workforce development and expanded member support.

Lauren Voit, president of Great Western Flooring, was elected chairman of the board. A second-generation leader, Voit has helped modernize company operations and strengthen its design-center retail model. Since joining the WFCA board in 2022, she has contributed to initiatives that support retailers, installers and the broader labor pipeline.

“Lauren leads with insight and intention,” said Scott Humphrey, CEO of the World Floor Covering Association. “She understands the role technology will play in the future of independent retailers and has championed industry modernization. Her recognition as a leader under 40 reflects both her vision and influence. We are fortunate to have her guiding WFCA in 2026.”

2026 Board Leadership

Darren Harrison, chair elect, Sunshine Interiors

Larry Flick, CFO and treasurer, The Floor Store

Typhannie Harker, secretary, Carpeting by Mike

Bruce Odette, vice chair, Carpet Exchange

Nick Freadreacea, vice chair, former WFCA chair and industry veteran

Sam O’Krent, immediate past chair, O’Krent Floors

Scott Humphrey, CEO, WFCA

WFCA also welcomed four new directors for 2026. They include Gregg Fishman of Carpets Galore Flooring, Mike Hayes of David’s Abbey Carpet & Floors, Mike Korpela of Carpet City Flooring Center and Danial Arita of The Carpet Shoppe Inc.

The new directors bring experience in retail leadership, operations and customer-focused innovation. Their perspectives will support WFCA’s mission to strengthen and elevate the flooring community.