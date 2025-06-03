WFCA appoints new members to executive committee

Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) appointed flooring industry veterans Larry Flick and Darren Harrison to its executive committee. According to the company, this addition enhances its depth as it continues to emphasize education, advocacy and innovation across the floor covering sector.

The new appointments follow a leadership transition as Adam Nonn steps away to focus on other professional commitments. The board said it extends its gratitude to Nonn for his financial stewardship and years of dedicated service.

“Flick and Harrison bring proven leadership and fresh perspectives that will guide the WFCA’s continued growth,” said Sam O’Krent, WFCA chairman. “We also thank Nonn for his tireless commitment to our mission.”

The WFCA executive committee for 2025-26 is as follows: