Tuesday Tips: A floor for every place

By FCNews Staff
HomeFeatured PostTuesday Tips: A floor for every place

Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts presents short video tips for improving customer service and optimizing staff performance. In the end, it’s all about understanding the importance of being 1% better than your competition.

In this week’s Tuesday Tips, Tom Jennings, retail training expert, shares with listeners why it’s your job to help your client determine the correct product for the given space. After all, there is a suitable flooring option for every place.

Previous article
WFCA appoints new members to executive committee
Next article
Shaw appoints Jamie Welborn as VP of carpet product

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

News

Decocer launches Orion ceramic tile collection

FCNews Staff - 0
Castellón, Spain—Decocer recently launched Orion, its newest collection of small-format tiles that are designed to reinterpret classic shapes with handcrafted finishes and Mediterranean colors. Decocer...
Read more
News

NTCA announces June 2025 workshops, regional trainings

FCNews Staff - 0
Jackson, Miss.—The National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA) has unveiled its June 2025 training schedule, featuring 26 free workshops and six regional training events across...
Read more
Carpet

Shaw appoints Jamie Welborn as VP of carpet product

FCNews Staff - 0
Dalton—Shaw Industries has announced the appointment of Jamie Welborn as vice president of carpet product. In this role, Welborn is expected to lead the...
Read more
News

WFCA appoints new members to executive committee

FCNews Staff - 0
Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) appointed flooring industry veterans Larry Flick and Darren Harrison to its executive committee. According to the company, this...
Read more
Featured Post

Cyncly’s Project Summit aims to raise the bar

Megan Salzano-Birch - 0
Chicago—Project Summit. It’s the big news coming out of the Cyncly Connects Flooring event, which took place here May 20-22. What is Project Summit?...
Read more
Column

A flooring professional’s guide to stair nosings

FCNews Columnist - 0
Stair nosings serve dual purposes. Functionally, they provide durability and crucial slip resistance to stair edges. Aesthetically, they complete each step, enhancing the overall...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X