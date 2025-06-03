Tuesday Tips: A floor for every place

Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts presents short video tips for improving customer service and optimizing staff performance. In the end, it’s all about understanding the importance of being 1% better than your competition.

In this week’s Tuesday Tips, Tom Jennings, retail training expert, shares with listeners why it’s your job to help your client determine the correct product for the given space. After all, there is a suitable flooring option for every place.