Shaw appoints Jamie Welborn as VP of carpet product

Dalton—Shaw Industries has announced the appointment of Jamie Welborn as vice president of carpet product. In this role, Welborn is expected to lead the strategic direction of Shaw’s residential carpet portfolio, focusing on delivering innovative and high-quality solutions that are intended to elevate the customer experience and support Shaw’s continued growth.

As part of Shaw’s commitment to delivering market-leading flooring solutions, the company says it continues to focus on product vitality, portfolio management and innovation—all of which are said to be core elements of its strategy to drive value for customers and consumers alike. According to Shaw, Welborn’s leadership is considered to be instrumental in advancing this strategy—bringing fresh, consumer-relevant products to market, as well as simplifying the product experience for customers and internal teams.

“With his extensive industry experience and proven ability to align product strategies with customer needs, Welborn will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of our carpet portfolio,” said Herb Upton, senior vice president of residential product and innovation. “His leadership will help us deepen partnerships with our customers and deliver solutions that reflect the evolving expectations of today’s consumers.”

Welborn brings over 35 years of industry experience—including leading large-scale residential product portfolios, driving innovation, streamlining complexity and enhancing quality and cost performance.

“Shaw’s focus on innovation and customer-centric solutions is what excites me most about joining the team,” said Welborn. “I look forward to working with the talented teams at Shaw to deliver products that meet the needs of our customers and enhance the spaces where people live and work.”

The new vice president holds a Bachelor of Science in textile management &and marketing from Philadelphia College of Textiles & Science—now known as Thomas Jefferson University—as well as a Master of Science in textile technology from the Institute of Textile Technology.