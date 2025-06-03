NTCA announces June 2025 workshops, regional trainings

Jackson, Miss.—The National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA) has unveiled its June 2025 training schedule, featuring 26 free workshops and six regional training events across 13 states. These sessions are designed to equip tile professionals with the latest industry standards, techniques and best practices.

NTCA regional trainings: In-depth, hands-on education

NTCA’s regional training programs offer an all-day, immersive experience where installers refine their skills using advanced tools, materials and techniques. These solution-based sessions align with ANSI standards and the TCNA Handbook for Ceramic, Glass and Stone Tile Installation to ensure best practices.

Topics for 2025 include:

Standards-based installation of gauged porcelain tile and gauged porcelain tile slabs

Substrate preparation and large-format tile

Substrate preparation GPTP

Class sizes are limited to 20 participants to ensure personalized instruction and optimal learning experience. Save the date for one of these NTCA regional trainings in June:

6/5: Floor & Decor, Skokie, Ill.

Floor & Decor, Skokie, Ill. 6/12: Nemo Tile, Lyndhurst, N.J.

Nemo Tile, Lyndhurst, N.J. 6/12: Hamilton Parker, Brooklyn Heights, Ohio

Hamilton Parker, Brooklyn Heights, Ohio 6/17: Floor & Décor, Alexandria, Va.

Floor & Décor, Alexandria, Va. 6/19: Floor & Décor, Louisville, Ky.

Floor & Décor, Louisville, Ky. 6/26: Floor & Décor, Fern Park, Fla.

NTCA workshops: Practical training for every installer

NTCA’s workshops are designed to keep installers updated on industry standards, techniques and product innovations. This year’s NTCA Workshops focus on current challenges and advancements in the tile industry.

Topics include:

The ins and outs of layout

Tile matters: Best practices for the pros

Best practices for the pros Failures: Could it be me?

Could it be me? Tile technology: Adhesives

Adhesives Tile technology: Membranes

These free, 3-hour workshops combine standards-based instruction, live demonstrations and networking opportunities with a catered meal and the opportunity to meet with local vendors. Workshops cover essential methods outlined in the TCNA Handbook for Ceramic, Glass and Stone Tile Installation. Save the date for one of these workshops in June: