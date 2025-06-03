Decocer launches Orion ceramic tile collection

Castellón, Spain—Decocer recently launched Orion, its newest collection of small-format tiles that are designed to reinterpret classic shapes with handcrafted finishes and Mediterranean colors.

Decocer is known for its small-format ceramic tiles, which are exclusively designed and custom-manufactured for tile producers, distributors and design professionals around the world.

According to the company, its latest Orion collection is meant to embody a concept that merges the purity of classical geometry with artisanal essence in an effort to remain aligned with consumers’ preferences in interior design trends.

Inspired by the symbolic and visual strength of cross and star shapes, Orion features ceramic pieces in 15 × 15cm and 21 × 21cm formats. These formats allow for a variety of combinations, meant to add rhythm and personality to both floors and walls. With a glazed finish and a subtle aged effect, the collection was designed to embody warmth and sophistication.

The collection’s color scheme revolves around earthy tones, oxidized greens and weathered turquoise in efforts to evoke a contemporary Mediterranean aesthetic that connects with both nature and tradition. The collection is structured around two main design motifs:

Star: Star Cotto, Star Off White, Star Cotto Deco

Cross: Cross Cotto, Cross Bali, Cross Off White

Meant as a counterpart and complement to Orion, Decocer also presents Nexus—a twin collection that shares the same formats but features a more contemporary color palette, ideal for modern spaces and contract projects.