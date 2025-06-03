Decocer launches Orion ceramic tile collection

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsDecocer launches Orion ceramic tile collection

Decocer OrionCastellón, Spain—Decocer recently launched Orion, its newest collection of small-format tiles that are designed to reinterpret classic shapes with handcrafted finishes and Mediterranean colors.

Decocer is known for its small-format ceramic tiles, which are exclusively designed and custom-manufactured for tile producers, distributors and design professionals around the world.

According to the company, its latest Orion collection is meant to embody a concept that merges the purity of classical geometry with artisanal essence in an effort to remain aligned with consumers’ preferences in interior design trends.

Inspired by the symbolic and visual strength of cross and star shapes, Orion features ceramic pieces in 15 × 15cm and 21 × 21cm formats. These formats allow for a variety of combinations, meant to add rhythm and personality to both floors and walls. With a glazed finish and a subtle aged effect, the collection was designed to embody warmth and sophistication.

The collection’s color scheme revolves around earthy tones, oxidized greens and weathered turquoise in efforts to evoke a contemporary Mediterranean aesthetic that connects with both nature and tradition. The collection is structured around two main design motifs:

  • Star: Star Cotto, Star Off White, Star Cotto Deco
  • Cross: Cross Cotto, Cross Bali, Cross Off White

Meant as a counterpart and complement to Orion, Decocer also presents Nexus—a twin collection that shares the same formats but features a more contemporary color palette, ideal for modern spaces and contract projects.

Previous article
NTCA announces June 2025 workshops, regional trainings

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

News

NTCA announces June 2025 workshops, regional trainings

FCNews Staff - 0
Jackson, Miss.—The National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA) has unveiled its June 2025 training schedule, featuring 26 free workshops and six regional training events across...
Read more
Carpet

Shaw appoints Jamie Welborn as VP of carpet product

FCNews Staff - 0
Dalton—Shaw Industries has announced the appointment of Jamie Welborn as vice president of carpet product. In this role, Welborn is expected to lead the...
Read more
Featured Post

Tuesday Tips: A floor for every place

FCNews Staff - 0
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=035eCq9sf58 Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts presents short video tips for improving customer...
Read more
News

WFCA appoints new members to executive committee

FCNews Staff - 0
Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) appointed flooring industry veterans Larry Flick and Darren Harrison to its executive committee. According to the company, this...
Read more
Featured Post

Cyncly’s Project Summit aims to raise the bar

Megan Salzano-Birch - 0
Chicago—Project Summit. It’s the big news coming out of the Cyncly Connects Flooring event, which took place here May 20-22. What is Project Summit?...
Read more
Column

A flooring professional’s guide to stair nosings

FCNews Columnist - 0
Stair nosings serve dual purposes. Functionally, they provide durability and crucial slip resistance to stair edges. Aesthetically, they complete each step, enhancing the overall...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X