New report shows The Vita Group leads industry in sustainability

Manchester, U.K.—The Vita Group, one of Europe’s leading providers of flexible polyurethane foam solutions, released its 2024 sustainability report, which marks a year of record-breaking progress, and also celebrates its 75th anniversary.

“Throughout 2024, our commitment to sustainability never wavered,” said Natalie Watson, director of sustainability. “We reached milestones we once believed were beyond our grasp because we chose to prioritize partnerships and shared purpose. By choosing consistency over convenience, we’ve proven that real momentum is possible. And with it, the power to create lasting, meaningful change.”

According to the company, the report showcases its continued commitment to sustainability, innovation and social responsibility, with achievements that show its journey to net-zero. Vita has also achieved its lowest-ever Lost Time Incident Frequency Rate (LTIFR) of 0.14, which the company said accurately reflects its ongoing dedication to fostering a safe and sustainable working environment.

Highlights of the report include:

Platinum EcoVadis rating, placing Vita in the top 1% of assessed companies globally

100% renewable electricity across the group

99.3% of waste diverted from landfill

Development of Orbis ULTRA, a foam made with up to 95% recycled content

Another major breakthrough that was featured in the report is the development of Orbis Ultra, a foam poised to transform the circular economy for flexible polyurethane (PU) foams, according to the company.

Incorporating up to 100% recycled polyol and 100% recycled TDI—converted from recycled TDA—Orbis Ultra marks a significant step toward sustainable material innovation. Now PU foam can be produced with over 95% recycled content sourced from end-of-life foam, delivering a closed-loop solution.

Additionally, The Vita Group celebrated its 75th anniversary, a milestone for the business. Throughout the year, the group said it took the opportunity to reflect on its heritage while implementing forward-looking organizational transformations.

“2024 marked a major organizational shift for The Vita Group, as we refocused into five customer-led business units and embedded sustainability at the heart of how we operate,” said Omar Hoek, CEO. “We’ve aligned our commercial strategy with our sustainability goals, ensuring that innovation and responsibility go hand in hand. Our validated science-based targets set us on a clear path to net-zero by 2050. This year, we achieved a 56% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions compared to our 2019 baseline, surpassing our 2030 target. We also saw exciting developments, including at our pilot plant in Accrington, where the breakthrough Orbis ULTRA technology is being developed. This is a game changer for circularity in our industry. We can be proud of the progress we’ve made, proving once again that we don’t just adapt to change, we shape it.”