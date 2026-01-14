NeoCon welcomes Holly Cronin as new sales executive

Chicago—NeoCon welcomed Holly Cronin as its new sales executive. Holly Cronin brings a strategic and consultative approach to commercial interior design. Her work draws on experience across multiple industries and close collaboration with manufacturers, designers, brokers and end users on complex, high-value projects.

She holds an academic background in industrial-organizational psychology from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. That foundation shapes her people-centered perspective on the built environment and how thoughtful design supports performance, culture and innovation.

Cronin is known for her relationship-driven approach. She has built trusted partnerships across the A&D and real estate communities by aligning brands with opportunities that create long-term value. She says strong relationships and well-designed spaces are equally essential to business success.

In her role at NeoCon, Cronin works with both established exhibitors and emerging brands. She focuses on exhibitor growth, category expansion and the development of meaningful brand experiences. Her work supports the continued evolution of NeoCon as the world’s leading platform for commercial interior design.