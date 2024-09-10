Top-rated HGTV show features Karndean Designflooring

Export, Pa.—HGTV stars Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt have been fans of Karndean Designflooring since winning “Rock the Block,” a home-renovation competition. Now, the husband-and-wife duo are back on top again—with Karndean in a supporting role.

The series premiere of the Kleinschmidts’ new show, “100 Day Hotel Challenge,” was the No. 1-rated program on HGTV for the week of Aug. 12. The series features the couple competing to renovate a pair of North Carolina beachside hotels in just three months, where they chose Karndean LVT for the jobs.

“We fell in love with Karndean during ‘Rock the Block’ back in 2021,” Mika Kleinschmidt said. “Karndean replicates real wood and stone in such beautiful detail, and they’ve always got the colors we’re looking for—trend-forward or timeless. So between the style, durability and performance, Karndean checked all the boxes for the renovations on ‘100 Day Hotel Challenge.’”

Every single hour counts

In the debut episode of “100 Day Hotel Challenge,” the couple used Karndean’s Nude Danish Oak for a makeover of guest rooms at the Salter Path Inn—a 23-unit property that incurred significant damage from a 2018 hurricane. Consistent with the Kleinschmidt’s vision for a coastal aesthetic, the modern oak-inspired design is part of the Karndean LooseLay collection—a recently updated collection that Brian Kleinschmidt says is ideal for the project.

“No. 1, the name of the show says it all: We had a hundred days to get these projects done,” Brian Kleinschmidt said. “The LooseLay product is so easy to install—and on this show, every single hour counts.”

While ease of installation was a major benefit with LooseLay, the Kleinschmidts also were focused on long-term performance. “We’re talking about a couple hotels near the beach,” Brian Kleinschmidt added. “People are inevitably going to track sand back inside. These rooms need to be cleaned and prepped as fast as possible between check-out for one guest and check-in for the next. So Karndean LVT is perfect from that standpoint. It’s waterproof, scratch-resistant and easy to clean—plus you can replace individual planks if necessary.”

A boost for small-business owners

The Kleinschmidts may be competing against each other on the show, but ultimately, the small, family-owned establishments are set to be the big winners.

“We’re so proud to provide a boost to these families, their businesses and even the larger community of Salter Path through the awesome work on ‘100 Day Hotel Challenge,’” said Mika Kleinschmidt, who oversees renovations of the William & Garland Motel on the show. “And with Karndean being a family-owned business, we know how much this type of partnership means to them. So the whole thing came together in a really beautiful way.”

On each episode of “100 Day Hotel Challenge,” the winner of that episode’s ‘mini challenge’ will receive $5,000 for a charity of their choosing. The winner of the overall competition—based on criteria including design, amenities and o100 Day Hotel Challengeverall guest experience—will receive $50,000 for the charity of his or her choice.

Jenne Ross, Karndean director of product, said it’s exciting to be part of a fun show that’ll have meaningful benefits for so many people. According to the company, it all starts with offering stylish, high-quality LVT. “Design pros and home-renovation experts like the Kleinschmidts recognize the artistry and craftsmanship that set Karndean apart. The combination of high-end style and performance—backed by a lifetime residential warranty—continues to make homeowners happy they chose Karndean.”

Catch the next episode of “100 Day Hotel Challenge” at 8 pm (EST) on Tuesday, Sept. 10, to find out whether Mika or Brian earns bragging rights in the series finale at 8 p.m. (EST) on Sept. 17. The show also is available for streaming on Max.