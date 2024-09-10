F9 Brands to explore alternatives for Southwind Building Products

By FCNews Staff
Home

Southwind Building ProductsDalton—F9 Brands, Inc., a division of F9 Investments, LLC, said it is exploring strategic alternatives for its Southwind Building Products, LLC division. F9 Brands includes a portfolio of companies in the building products, home improvement and luxury home décor industries—including Cabinets to Go, a national retailer of cabinets, countertops and accessories. F9 Brands purchased Southwind Building Products, a distributor of hard and soft surface flooring, in early 2021.

F9 Brands also announced its newest agreement with LL Flooring Holdings, Inc., a national retailer of flooring products to acquire 219 of LL Flooring stores and its ongoing business operations. Tom Sullivan, owner of F9 Investments, founded Lumber Liquidators (LL Flooring) but has not been involved with that business since 2016.

“We have been thrilled with the level of growth and increased operating efficiencies Southwind has shown since 2021, even in the face of a difficult flooring market,” said Jason Delves, chief executive officer of F9 Brands. “It is a testament to the strength of leadership provided by [Drew Hash, chief executive officer, Southwind Building Products] and his management team. However, with the addition of LL Flooring to the F9 Brands retail portfolio, we believe it is time to explore the potential for other strategic options that will better align with Southwind’s long-term growth opportunities.”

