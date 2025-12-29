The housing market remained stagnant, but flooring innovation accelerated as manufacturers leveraged technology to deliver must-have introductions of 2025.

This year PVC-free products providing best-in-class dimensional stability, luxury waterproof laminate and WPC floors blending refined style with exceptional performance were among the premier products making a statement.

Following is a sampling of some of the top performers in 2025.

AHF Products : Timber Legends by Robbins

AHF Products’ Robbins brand launched the Timber Legends Densified Wood collection this year—its latest innovation in engineered wood floors. Timber Legends is made from 100% natural hardwood that is subjected to intense heat and pressure—rather than treated with chemicals or additives—and delivers waterproof protection. Timber Legends is durable, scratch resistant and has an eye-catching surface offering species from pine to maple, with many rich color options.

Classen : PP Floors

Featuring recycled content and being fully recyclable, PP Floors offers a health-minded alternative to traditional vinyl. The construction of this PVC-free product provides best-in-class dimensional stability, reliable waterproof performance and strong durability paired with a clean, modern design aesthetic for versatile interior use. With attractive new price points, PP Floors gives retailers a future-ready solution that combines responsible materials with everyday performance.

Hallmark : Crescendo

Crescendo is a luxury waterproof laminate designed for real-world performance. Featuring extra-wide planks and long lengths, it aims to create a modern, expansive look while maintaining exceptional durability. Built with an AC5 commercial rating, Crescendo stands up to heavy traffic, active households and demanding environments. With its stable construction, clean visuals and nationwide availability, the series offers a stylish, high-performance flooring that installs easily and aims to bring lasting value to any space.

COREtec : CR501

COREtec’s new practical and essential product line (CR501) offers exceptional value with 10 timeless colors on its patented 100% waterproof, kidproof, petproof WPC design. Intentionally muted oak and pecan visuals serve as a versatile backdrop for any décor while large 9 x 72 planks complement modern interiors. Easy to clean, hard to stain and priced for budget-conscious homeowners, it delivers the trusted durability and added comfort you expect from COREtec.



IFC : Canopy Toasted Oak

Canopy Floors’ Toasted Oak from the Comfort Natural Edge collection delivers an elevated wood visual with IFC’s Natural Edge Bevel, a pressed edge detail that enhances depth and realism. Its registered embossed texture further simulates the natural feel of hardwood. Warm, durable and authentically styled, Toasted Oak is toutede as a top performer.

Inhaus : Ceramin

Inhaus’ Ceramin collection is engineered with a patented polypropylene-mineral compound and built to perform in virtually any space. Ceramin’s fully PVC-free construction eliminates toxins such as vinyl and plasticizers, delivering a waterproof, ultra-durable product that stays dimensionally stable in high humidity or temperature swings—confidence backed by Inhaus’ No Cupping Warranty. With at least 25% post-consumer recycled content and fully recyclable construction, Ceramin blends sustainable design with long-lasting elegance.

Johnson Hardwood : Norden Home

Norden Home is a premium WPC flooring line that blends refined style with performance. Its 8.85 x 72 planks, 12mm thickness and 30-mil wear layer deliver lasting beauty. A 1.5mm IXPE pad provides added comfort and sound reduction, while the EIR texture enhances its hardwood appeal.

MeasureSquare : AI Analyzer

AI Analyzer pulls key details from plan sets so you can work faster and avoid bottlenecks. Save hours of review by identifying essential sheets, extracting product lists, organizing scope details and flagging missing items. With clean data ready for import into MeasureSquare takeoff and estimating software, retailers can pursue more opportunities.

Mirage : Oak Lively

Oak Sleepover blends creamy beige and soft gray into a light, parchment-like tone. The soothing shade is designed for warm, inviting spaces. The collection is finished with DurAlive, a resistant, silky-to-the-touch coating that lets vivid colors shine through its translucent finish.

Mohawk : PureTech Premium

PureTech Premier features Signature Technology, which achieves wood visuals that are said to be indistinguishable from natural hardwood. The technology incorporates up to 75 data layers of texture and over 1,000 colors per square inch into each plank.

MSI : Studio

The collection features a U.S.-exclusive 30-mil wear layer with next-generation protection for exceptional durability and an UltraMatte finish that emulates natural hardwood. Infused in Georgia, the protection layer elevates Studio’s long-term performance.

Provenza : Modessa

The Modessa laminate collection delivers both durability and beauty with its innovative Water Block Technology and exclusive high-definition 10-pattern designs for few plank repeats. Modessa laminate floors are scratch and stain resistant, and AC4 Class rated for superior durability.

Shaw Floors : Dockside

Dockside brings rustic elegance to any space with nature-inspired elm and pine visuals offered in seven on-trend colors. This style delivers 100% waterproof performance, scuff and dent resistance and easy maintenance for real-life durability. Made in the USA, Dockside features a Soft Silence attached pad for added comfort and noise reduction, along with a floating installation for quick, reliable service.

Southwind : Summit

This premium WPC luxury vinyl plank delivers standout performance and installs with ease. Its unique construction helps eliminate the need for added subfloor prep, saving time and labor. Featuring Uniclic locking technology for fast, secure installation, Summit is 100% waterproof, scratch resistant with Diamondized finish and comes with an embossed-in-register texture.

Stanton : Chambord

Chambord from Stanton’s Liore Valley collection pairs artistry with modern performance. Crafted using face-to-face woven construction and 100% space-dyed polyester, it offers exceptional color retention, softness and long-lasting durability. The washed, high-low patterning delivers rich dimension and an aesthetic suited to a wide range of interiors.