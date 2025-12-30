Sampling makes the sale

In flooring retail, nothing moves a customer from curious to committed quite like a sample. Long before installation crews arrive or orders are placed, buying decisions are often made at home. That moment comes when a shopper takes a product home and sees it in their space. Samples bridge the gap between showroom inspiration and real-world confidence. They give customers the tactile proof they need to say “yes.”

“The buying process for flooring is unique compared to other retail categories because it’s typically a big commitment, both financially and practically,” explained Reid Waxman, director of dealer operations, Roomvo. “Once flooring is installed, it isn’t easy to replace, so shoppers want to see how the real product will look in their home before pulling the trigger.”

But that’s not all. Kristen Stensby, co-founder of Showroom Pricing, noted, “Effective sampling helps retailers track customer preferences, build trust and shorten the decision cycle for a large-ticket item. It’s one of the most powerful tools for turning showroom traffic into actual sales and ensuring a satisfying customer experience during and after the sale.”

Aramus Cross, director of operations, SamplesApp, agreed, noting, “Sampling is essential for flooring retailers as it enhances customer experience, builds purchasing confidence and drives sales, ultimately strengthening business relationships and outcome.”

Making it work for you

Samples play a critical role in the sales process. They are also one of the most complex and costly parts of retail operations. Retailers must track inventory and replenish displays. They must manage sample checkouts and coordinate returns. They also need systems that ensure customers receive samples quickly. When the process works, conversion rates rise. When it doesn’t, sales stall and frustration grows—on both sides of the counter.

That’s why, for today’s flooring retailers, having an efficient, well-managed sample program isn’t just a nice-to-have—it’s a competitive advantage.

So, we tapped the top technology suppliers in the industry to discuss what’s available and why it can work for you.

For Showroom Pricing, the mission is clarity and control. “We simplify sampling by giving retailers clear visibility and control over their showroom samples,” Stensby said. By tracking which samples go out and who borrows them, the platform reduces lost samples, Stensby said. It keeps follow-up organized. It also helps sales teams understand what customers are interested in.

Stensby emphasized that Showroom Pricing is purpose-built: “Showroom Pricing was built by the flooring industry, for the flooring industry— not adapted from a generic software tool.”

With automated reminders and QR code tracking, the company aims to make sampling “easier, more consistent and more profitable for retailers.”

Cyncly approaches the sampling challenge at an enterprise level. “At Cyncly, we understand that managing samples is critical to maximizing consumer satisfaction, sales and profits for both retailers and manufacturers,” said Mark Lukianchuk, general manager, Cyncly Flooring solutions.

Its integration with SamplesApp, Lukianchuk noted, “simplifies check-out and check-in by letting staff snap a photo or scan a label to instantly log samples and capture customer details—eliminating manual paperwork.”

Simple for shoppers

Cyncly can also “automate personalized follow-ups via email and text, sending timely reminders to encourage returns while keeping salespeople connected to leads,” Lukianchuk said. “Plus, we integrate with manufacturers for automatic sample replacements when items aren’t returned, ensuring displays stay stocked without manual intervention.”

The goal? “Turn sampling from a cost center into a profit engine by making it effortless for retailers to track, engage and recover inventory in real time.”

Lukianchuk added, “We do more so our customers can be more,” noting that retailers should choose Cyncly because “we offer a partnership built on deep industry understanding and a commitment to results.”

For Roomvo and QFloors, the goal “is to make sampling effortless on both sides: simple for shoppers to get what they need to make a confident decision, and simple for dealers to keep track of samples and keep them in their showrooms,” Waxman said.

The company offers several products and features to address sample availability challenges. Most are free for dealers. These include visualization tools, sample ordering and sample checkout features. QPay adds another layer of accountability by tying sample checkouts to a customer’s credit card information.

“Sampling will always be a cornerstone of the flooring buying journey,” Waxman said. “By giving shoppers the confidence to choose and giving dealers the tools to manage sampling with ease, we’re helping retailers create a more efficient shopping experience that ultimately drives more closed sales. Our goal is simple: empower retailers with practical tools that strengthen the customer experience and protect their bottom line. When sampling works better, the whole business works better.”

The future of samples

SamplesApp brings another layer of intelligence and engagement to retailers. The company provides “real-time tracking, personalized recommendations, automated follow-ups and insights into which products resonate with shoppers.” According to Cross, the platform “enhances efficiency, customer engagement, communication, data insights and marketing, ultimately driving sales and loyalty.”

Together, these companies are redefining what sampling looks like—less guesswork, fewer lost samples, more satisfied customers and more sales.