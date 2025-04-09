Roomvo unveils 2025 Flooring Trends Report

By FCNews Staff
2025 Flooring Trends ReportToronto, Ontario—Roomvo, a leading room visualization software company, unveiled its 2025 Flooring Trends Report, highlighting the top flooring trends for the year ahead.

With the right consumer data, flooring businesses can sharpen product development, sales and marketing strategies. The report gives flooring professionals exclusive access to Roomvo’s proprietary data. Key insights include the most popular flooring materials, colos and styles worldwide, as well as the top rooms and months of the year for flooring shopping.

“Following the success of Roomvo’s first-ever consumer flooring trends report in 2024, we’re excited to launch our 2025 Flooring Trends Report,” said Pawel Rajszel, Roomvo CEO. “Better data means stronger branding, tailored product development and cutting-edge shopping experiences. We believe everyone deserves a beautiful home, and that starts with better consumer insights.”

Every month, Roomvo helps millions of shoppers discover the perfect products for their homes. The company partners with nearly 10,000 retailers, distributors and manufacturers across more than 150 countries. The expanded data sample for the 2025 report includes nearly 200 million consumer interactions with 547 flooring and tile businesses worldwide.

Some key consumer insights in the report include:

  • Kitchens and living rooms are the top spaces for flooring renovations
  • Luxury vinyl is No. 1 globally, except in Europe
  • March is the peak month for flooring shopping
  • Tile enjoys most popularity in the hottest U.S. states
  • Beige and brown lead in color trends, with a hotly contested third place

Explore the full insights and download the 2025 Flooring Trends Report here.

