Advancements enhance wood’s performance, visuals

In the hyper-competitive hard surface space, wood flooring suppliers are increasingly utilizing technology to generate more excitement for the category. To that end, suppliers are working hard behind the scenes to come up with ways to enhance hardwood’s overall performance as well as its visual appeal.

Case in point is the proprietary technology behind Dogwood Densified Wood from AHF Products. Engineered through a patented densification process that applies heat and pressure to natural hardwood, this innovation enhances durability without fillers or harmful chemicals—resulting in 100% genuine wood that’s waterproof, scratch-resistant and dent-resistant.

The latest line to utilize the Densified treatment is Robbins Timber Legends collection, which reimagines the popular Longleaf pine species. In fact, the product was recently named a winner in Good Housekeeping’s 2026 Home Reno Awards. The technology allows pine—traditionally considered a softer wood species—to compete with species that are inherently harder. “Hardwood flooring has always been the gold standard for homeowners—not just for beauty, but for value,” said Milton Goodwin, vice president-Hardwood, AHF Products. “Densified Hardwood is a game changer.”

Hardwood’s advanced performance

Another noteworthy performance innovation in wood-based flooring that focuses on the core of the product is the Evolv collection from True Touch Floors. MonoTech Evolv is a novel hard surface innovation built on a “monolithic” platform consisting of one solid piece of 100% organic materials—it’s essentially one type of material throughout. The manufacturing process behind the product entails a proprietary process that combines natural wood (99.8% wood) and a 0.2% natural catalyst (cashew oil). The materials—including a design layer made of paper—are combined under heat and pressure to create a waterproof monolithic core. Moreover, there are no adhesives, plastics or PVCs utilized in its production.

“This is probably the first time since WPC that there’s been a product disruptor like this,” said Josh McGrane, managing partner, TrueTouch Floors. “No one else is making anything monolithic in flooring right now.”

Suppliers are also utilizing innovations in core technologies to boost wood’s ability to repel moisture—a challenging feat given the product’s well-known hydrophilic nature. Mohawk, for example, has upgraded its popular engineered TecWood hardwood to include a new performance tier: TecWood Enhanced. The line features a Uniclic locking system that not only simplifies installation, but it also includes a Wet Resistance Warranty to protect floors from topical spills for up to 72 hours.

Finishing touch

While some of the latest innovations in hardwood flooring focus on the product’s density, other enhancements target the first layer of protection—the finish or top coat. Take, Live, the most recent innovation from Mercier Wood Floors, a pioneer in the field of prefinished hardwood flooring. Formerly known as Generations+, the new finish provides 10x greater surface scratch resistance compared to the previous Generations finish. What’s more, the finish allows for improved clarity despite its increased durability.

Finishing innovations are also central to the latest introductions from Mirage. Earlier this year the company unveiled an array of new collections that feature coatings that not only allow the natural beauty of the hardwood characteristics to come through, but also provide durability for everyday wear and tear. These attributes are featured on the company’s Autumn and Lively collection courtesy of its DurAlive finish. “Our innovative DurAlive finish enhances color clarity, offers a low gloss for improved durability and makes cleaning and maintenance easier,” said Jérôme Goulet, vice president of marketing. “DurAlive is a durable yet ‘soft’ coating designed to reveal intensely vibrant colors with its translucent look.”

Updated aesthetics

While finishes certainly provide an essential function for hardwood flooring finishes, it’s the underlying visual that ultimately inspires the consumer to make a purchasing decision. That’s why hardwood suppliers are increasingly leveraging technology to deliver one-of-a-kind looks. A prime example is Provenza, a company highly regarded for its upscale, trendy take on hardwood flooring classics. Distributors and retailers also cited the Tustin, Calif.-based company for its ability to customize products for discerning customers. Provenza utilizes various techniques—some of which are propriety—to enhance the surface, texture, visual attributes and performance of wood. These include techniques like fuming and other special treatments to create a desired effect.

Proprietary color/staining processes and surfaces are also popular with manufacturers like Hallmark Floors. But this company takes staining and color a little deeper—literally. Its signature, award-winning True Collection, for example, entails an innovative staining process dubbed “through-color technology.” This method—which aims to replicate the visual effect of lumber that’s been submerged, for instance, in lakes and rivers for a long period of time. Utilizing sophisticated technology, Hallmark has emulated nature’s methods to create saturated colors throughout the top layer, creating eye-catching, weathered patinas.

Ever wider/longer

Hardwood flooring suppliers are increasingly using advanced technology to expand plank widths. These widths extend beyond the traditional 5- and 7-inch sizes. Advances in lumber milling and engineered hardwood construction now allow planks to reach 10 to 12 inches and wider. Earlier this year, Johnson Hardwood first previewed its mammoth, 12-inch-wide x 7-foot-long Olympus hardwood collection.