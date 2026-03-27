Parador joins Material Bank to expand A&D access

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsParador joins Material Bank to expand A&D access

ParadorCoesfeld, Germany—Parador has joined Material Bank, expanding access to its engineered wood flooring for architects and designers.

The partnership allows design professionals to request Parador samples directly through Material Bank’s platform. The system offers overnight delivery, reduced packaging waste and a streamlined specification process.

Material Bank has become a key resource for the architecture and design community. It simplifies how materials are discovered, requested and delivered. By joining the platform, Parador aims to support more efficient and sustainable workflows.

“This partnership reflects our shared focus on efficiency, innovation and sustainability,” said Neel Bradham, CEO of Parador. “Material Bank allows us to meet architects and designers where they already work, simplifying access to our flooring while supporting smarter, more responsible workflows.”

Parador said the move is part of a broader effort to expand digital engagement with the A&D community and grow its presence in North America. The platform helps professionals explore products, compare finishes and make informed specification decisions.

The company said these efforts reinforce its focus on improving the designer experience through both product and access.

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