Interface expands norament kivo collection

Atlanta—Interface has launched 17 new color palettes for its norament kivo nora rubber collection.

Norament kivo combines the contemporary look of concrete with the resilience and comfort of rubber. The result is a high-performance, low-maintenance solution built for long-term use.

Originally launched in 2021, norament kivo now features an expanded palette of 17 colors. The update introduces both bold accents and classic neutrals. Designers can now explore more ways to balance personality and performance in a space.

The expansion targets K-12 environments, where durability and ease of maintenance are essential. The product maintains its concrete-inspired visuals while adding new color options suited for learning spaces. However, norament kivo extends beyond education. It is designed for any environment where budget, aesthetics and performance are key considerations.

Key features include:

Expanded color line — A mix of subtle grays and bold accents provides greater design flexibility.

Affordable performance — A durable rubber flooring option designed to balance cost and quality.

Comfort and acoustics — Rubber construction helps absorb sound and improve underfoot comfort in high-traffic areas.

Concrete-inspired design — An irregular granulate pattern softens the look of traditional concrete.

Broad application — Suitable for schools, public spaces and other high-use environments.

The collection offers a range of tones, from neutral to bold, helping create spaces that feel both functional and inviting. The product is designed to deliver lasting performance with minimal maintenance.