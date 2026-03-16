Parador introduces Sensus engineered hardwood

Coesfeld, Germany—Parador introduced Sensus, a new engineered hardwood style within its Harmonia collection designed to bring natural warmth and texture to commercial interiors.

The flooring draws inspiration from autumn forests and sunlit woodlands. Its rustic visuals and lively character grading allow designers to specify the product across a wide range of commercial environments.

Sensus features soft golden-brown oak tones and wide-format planks that create a welcoming atmosphere. The deeply brushed surface reflects natural textures found in walnut shells, almond skins and tree bark. The finish delivers visual depth while maintaining a soft, comfortable feel underfoot.

“Sensus calls to mind the tactile nature and organic familiarity of warm wood visuals that instantly change the feel of a commercial space,” said Neel Bradham, chief executive officer of Parador. “At the same time, this beauty is balanced with strong performance across the entire Harmonia collection.”

The product is available in elongated planks measuring 86.6 x 7.3. Subtle beveled edges frame each plank and create clean visual lines across a room. The design works well in boutique hospitality, retail environments, cultural venues and other contract interiors.

The design

Sensus combines natural visuals with durable construction. The floor features an extra-matte lacquer finish and a 3.6 mm wear layer designed for stability in high-traffic commercial spaces. A specially processed spruce and fir core strengthens the plank structure and improves long-term performance.

Parador enhances the surface with its SurfaceONE technology. The process adds depth and creates a handcrafted appearance.

Parador manufactures the product in Austria using low-emission production methods and responsibly sourced timber. These practices support healthy indoor environments and align with biophilic design principles that connect interior spaces with natural materials.

Parador includes Sensus as one of seven styles in its Harmonia engineered hardwood portfolio. The collection reflects the company’s European craftsmanship and its continued growth in the North American commercial flooring market.