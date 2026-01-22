Parador introduces Flecto flooring for commercial interiors

Coesfeld, Germany—Parador continues to expand its presence in the North American flooring market by introducing Flecto, a signature style within its Harmonia engineered hardwood collection. The design is positioned to bring warmth and comfort to commercial interiors while delivering the durability required for contract environments.

“Flooring is an integral component of every commercial environment because it shapes how a space connects with the end-user experience,” said Neel Bradham, chief executive officer of Parador. “The Harmonia collection represents a bold step forward where texture, emotion and material intelligence come together to support architectural storytelling.”

Rooted in Parador’s European craftsmanship, Flecto draws inspiration from organic textures and biophilic design principles. It features warm tones and immersive visuals suited for modern commercial spaces.

Parador developed Flecto with architects and designers in mind. The elongated 86.6 x 7.3-inch planks support a range of applications. These include boutique hospitality, public spaces, executive offices and retail showrooms. The wide-format planks provide clean, modern visuals while maintaining material authenticity.

Each plank features subtle board-to-board variation in a pale champagne finish with warm wheat undertones. The low-contrast, plain-sawn appearance creates a versatile foundation for contemporary interior flooring systems.

Beyond its visual appeal, Flecto delivers performance and ease of maintenance. A specially processed spruce and fir core provides strength and long-term durability for high-traffic contract settings. The flooring also features an extra-matte lacquer finish and a 3.6mm wear layer for added dimensional stability.

Parador’s SurfaceONE technology enhances the wood’s natural texture by replicating the nuance of hand-finished surfaces at scale. Manufactured in Austria, Flecto supports a healthy indoor environment through low-emission production methods and responsibly sourced timber certified by recognized environmental organizations.

Through authentic wood visuals and contract-ready performance, Flecto reinforces Parador’s growing role in shaping the future of commercial interiors across North America.