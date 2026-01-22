Bjelin launches Woodura Herringbone collection

By FCNews Staff
Woodura HerringboneViken, Sweden—Bjelin has launched a new Woodura Herringbone range featuring updated colors and formats. The Scandinavian-designed collection uses patented technologies to deliver enhanced durability and sustainability.

The Woodura Herringbone 3.0 collection is available in four nature-inspired colors: Powder White, Misty White, Natural and Terra Brown. The palette offers a range of tones suited for both classic and contemporary interiors.

To support design flexibility, the collection comes in two formats. The Classic format measures 3 x 13 and reflects a traditional herringbone look. The Modern format features larger 3.5 x 21.5 panels for a bolder visual statement.

“This flooring reflects our values as a company,” said Sara Onsmark, product manager for Woodura at Bjelin. “We took a classic design and made it tougher, more resource-efficient and built for modern living and commercial spaces. Herringbone has never looked this good and we believe this is the future of flooring.”

The 3.0 range features square edges without bevels. This creates a clean, seamless appearance that reinforces the look of a traditional herringbone floor, where each piece fits tightly together.

Woodura Herringbone 3.0 uses Woodura technology to improve impact and water resistance. The process also maximizes raw material efficiency, helping conserve forest resources. The collection coordinates with Woodura Planks 3.0, allowing designers to maintain consistent color across connected spaces.

“Woodura Herringbone 3.0 opens new possibilities,” Onsmark said. “It combines timeless design with advanced durability and sustainable innovation. Herringbone patterns add elegance and character to any space.”

The flooring also features Leakproof 5G Dry locking technology for fast installation. Watertight joints prevent liquids from seeping through seams and damaging the subfloor. The click system allows for a glue-free installation with tight panel connections, making it well suited for herringbone applications.

Parador introduces Flecto flooring for commercial interiors

