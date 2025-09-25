Latest hardwood flooring trends echo end-user tastes

Classic, Old-World patterns. Lighter colors and stains. Bold, dramatic formats that convey hardwood’s many natural and unique characteristics. These are among the leading hardwood flooring trends driving consumer interest in today.

Genuine hardwood offers today’s most sought-after looks and formats, including wide-width planks in appealing colors and textures inspired by nature. Light, non-linear handscraping and wire-brushing, with colors that span the latest in warm hues and classic legacy colors appeal to any style preference.

To that end, hardwood flooring suppliers are tweaking their respective product lines to reflect more natural wood colors and softer hues—a move away from the heavily textured and darker tones seen in the past. In terms of species, European white oak continues to reign supreme, although hickory is making a bigger play. Suppliers are also applying special finishing treatments to red oak to mimic the visual characteristics of white oak to accommodate for the high demand for European white oak. Suppliers are also utilizing manufacturing advancements to make “softer” species typically found in vertical surfaces more suitable for flooring applications. These innovations are reshaping the market and reinforcing the momentum behind today’s hardwood flooring trends.

Case in point is the new Timber Legends Densified Wood Collection from AHF Products. Positioned as a bold reimagining of one of America’s most iconic woods, Longleaf Pine, this legendary species is reborn through modern innovation and sustainable forestry, according to Chris King, vice president of sales and market. “While true Longleaf Pine takes centuries to mature and cannot be feasibly reforested, AHF is honoring its legacy with Timber Legends, a breakthrough collection that captures the character of Longleaf pine using a sustainably sourced pine species and advanced Densified Hardwood technology.”

Another popular hardwood flooring trend that continues to gain steam is the re-emergence of patterns, especially herringbone and chevron. These visuals have roots in classic European architecture and have long been associated with elegance and heritage. Herringbone provides a “zigzag effect” that creates texture and dimension without overwhelming the décor. In tighter spaces such as narrow hallways or irregular-shaped rooms, patterns can be used to draw attention away from imperfections or guide the eye toward focal points. A chevron layout, for instance, can make a narrow corridor feel wider and more inviting.

Certified Mirage dealer Swine Design of Emmaus, Pa., partnered with local builder Erwin Forrest Builders to complete a high-profile installation that serves as a prime example. The eye-catching, high-end residential project—the stately Camel’s Hump Estate residence in Bethlehem Township, Pa.—features Mirage’s white oak herringbone pattern in Natural Exclusive Brushed from the company’s new 2025 Blanc Collection. “This installation perfectly showcases how Mirage transforms homes into timeless examples of wood flooring excellence,” said Jerome Goulet, vice president of marketing, Mirage.

Bjelin recently launched Woodura Herringbone 2.0, a standout patterned design that represents a contemporary take on a flooring classic. The line features larger strips that installers can lay in multiple patterns, including traditional herringbone, double, triple, ladder and blocks. Utilizing panels measuring 3.6 inches wide x 22 inches long, Woodura Herringbone 2.0 exceed the sizes of many traditional parquet herringbone designs for a more modern feel, according to Bjelin. “It’s a highly durable and versatile herringbone floor that allows enormous creativity in both residential and commercial spaces,” said Hannes Lindblom, head of product management at Bjelin. “Woodura Herringbone 2.0 is easy to install since it clicks into place without glue or nails.”

But it’s not only herringbone and chevron patterns that are turning heads. Contractors and professional installers alike are also seeing more demand for geometric designs. At the recent NWFA convention, for example, suppliers previewed pre-cut hexagonal designs of medallions and accent pieces that installers could easily lay down on the jobsite. Designers are reinterpreting traditional parquet designs in playful and bold ways.

Wide and long still very strong

Of all the hardwood flooring trends driving purchases today, interest in the wide-and-long plank format appears to be the most sustainable. Wide-plank hardwood flooring has surged in popularity as homeowners seek to evoke a rustic or farmhouse aesthetic. They are even more dramatic when installed in a larger, open space—installations that harken back to wood floors in historic structures.

“Larger planks, unique layouts and warm, tone-on-tone color schemes are helping designers reimagine classic motifs for modern applications,” said Jordon Munro, managing director of Havwoods North America. “Whether in residential foyers, hospitality lounges or boutique retail settings, patterned hardwood adds character and becomes a design feature in its own right. These creative expressions signal a broader embrace of personalization and storytelling within interior design.”

Another trend that continues to hold is consumer preference for low-luster, matte finishes. The shiny, glossy surfaces of yesteryear, observers say, are making way for more organic aesthetics such as wire-brushed or handscraped textures that bring warmth and visual depth to a room. “These finishes complement today’s more relaxed and natural design styles and offer practical benefits, like helping to conceal everyday wear in high-traffic environments,” Munro added. “As spaces become more lived-in and multifunctional, the need for surfaces that feel grounded and authentic is more important than ever.”