Countdown to TISE 2026

By FCNews Staff
HomeFeatured PostCountdown to TISE 2026

TISELas Vegas—The International Surface Event (TISE), North America’s marketplace for flooring, stone and tile innovation, is scheduled to take place Jan. 27-29, 2026, at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center here. The annual event features an expansive show floor and four days of education sessions for industry professionals.

“Today’s flooring, stone and tile industries face unprecedented transformation driven by changing consumer values and technological progress,” said Dana Hicks, group event director, TISE. “Professionals must now serve a new generation of buyers, priorities and market demands, from international supply chains and smart products to sustainable and adaptable solutions. We aim to foster a collaborative environment here at TISE 2026 that will allow businesses to grow and confidently navigate these transitions.”

Attendees have the opportunity to transform the knowledge gleaned from participating in the show into real business growth TISE’s comprehensive learning ecosystem. This includes:

  • Practical education via hands-on workshops, panel discussions and targeted seminars
  • Immediate ROI with techniques to boost efficiency, reduce errors and expand market opportunities
  • Career advancement through certification pathways and credential enhancement
  • Exclusive insights with early access to industry research
  • Actionable solutions from collaborative sessions business owners and managers can implement immediately

TISE will feature two vibrant “neighborhoods”—SURFACES and TILE + STONE. Here, professionals discover tomorrow’s trends alongside today’s innovations—a marketplace where meaningful connections form and inspiration flourishes. Beyond showcasing premium materials and cutting-edge tools, this event delivers the insights and relationships that elevate businesses and transform projects from ordinary to extraordinary.

Interactive programs will include:

  • The CAGE by the Stone Fabricator’s Alliance, demonstrating fabrication techniques
  • TISE Live Demo Stage, showcasing installation practices
  • TISE Live Theatre, featuring sessions on sustainability, digital commerce and business strategies
  • Natural Stone Theatre by the Natural Stone Institute, highlighting technology, design trends and sourcing
  • National Installer of the Year Competition, recognizing installer craftsmanship
  • What’s Hot at TISE Awards, spotlighting innovative products

Surfaces offers several different registration options, including “Expo only” to “Premier Package.”

Visit intlsurfaceevent.com to register.

Previous article
Unilin, Finsa announce Unicoat licensing agreement

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Installation

Unilin, Finsa announce Unicoat licensing agreement

FCNews Staff - 0
Waregem, Belgium—Finsa has signed a licensing agreement with Unilin Technologies to integrate the company’s patented Unicoat edge coating technology into its laminate flooring portfolio. “Finsa’s...
Read more
News

WOW Design debuts new tile collections at Cersaie 2025

FCNews Staff - 0
Bologna, Italy—WOW Design will present new ceramic tile collections this week at Cersaie 2025, highlighting retro aesthetics with iridescent highlights, angular reliefs, artisanal finishes...
Read more
News

Crossville launches redesigned website

FCNews Staff - 0
Crossville, Tenn.—Crossville, a brand of sustainable, high-quality tile surface solutions from AHF Products, announced the launch of its newly redesigned website—marking a major step...
Read more
Featured Post

Resilient styling, technology capture attention

Megan Salzano-Birch - 0
Resilient flooring continues to capture attention in the industry, offering retailers and consumers alike a category defined by versatility, durability and innovation. From sheet...
Read more
News

Tile of Spain launches 13th annual Quick Ship collection

FCNews Staff - 0
Miami—Tile of Spain, the international brand representing more than 100 Spanish ceramic tile manufacturers, has launched the 13th edition of its U.S. Quick Ship...
Read more
Featured Post

Tuesday Tips: Why arguing will get you nowhere

FCNews Staff - 0
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gv2C3oyqDJs Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts present short video tips for improving customer...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X