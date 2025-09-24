Countdown to TISE 2026

Las Vegas—The International Surface Event (TISE), North America’s marketplace for flooring, stone and tile innovation, is scheduled to take place Jan. 27-29, 2026, at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center here. The annual event features an expansive show floor and four days of education sessions for industry professionals.

“Today’s flooring, stone and tile industries face unprecedented transformation driven by changing consumer values and technological progress,” said Dana Hicks, group event director, TISE. “Professionals must now serve a new generation of buyers, priorities and market demands, from international supply chains and smart products to sustainable and adaptable solutions. We aim to foster a collaborative environment here at TISE 2026 that will allow businesses to grow and confidently navigate these transitions.”

Attendees have the opportunity to transform the knowledge gleaned from participating in the show into real business growth TISE’s comprehensive learning ecosystem. This includes:

Practical education via hands-on workshops, panel discussions and targeted seminars

Immediate ROI with techniques to boost efficiency, reduce errors and expand market opportunities

Career advancement through certification pathways and credential enhancement

Exclusive insights with early access to industry research

Actionable solutions from collaborative sessions business owners and managers can implement immediately

TISE will feature two vibrant “neighborhoods”—SURFACES and TILE + STONE. Here, professionals discover tomorrow’s trends alongside today’s innovations—a marketplace where meaningful connections form and inspiration flourishes. Beyond showcasing premium materials and cutting-edge tools, this event delivers the insights and relationships that elevate businesses and transform projects from ordinary to extraordinary.

Interactive programs will include:

The CAGE by the Stone Fabricator’s Alliance, demonstrating fabrication techniques

TISE Live Demo Stage, showcasing installation practices

TISE Live Theatre, featuring sessions on sustainability, digital commerce and business strategies

Natural Stone Theatre by the Natural Stone Institute, highlighting technology, design trends and sourcing

National Installer of the Year Competition, recognizing installer craftsmanship

What’s Hot at TISE Awards, spotlighting innovative products

Surfaces offers several different registration options, including “Expo only” to “Premier Package.”

Visit intlsurfaceevent.com to register.