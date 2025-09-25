J+J Flooring refines Smolder carpet collection

Dalton—J+J Flooring has expanded its Smolder modular carpet offering with the addition of a coordinating pattern, Smoke, designed to create a cohesive, luxury option for spaces requiring rich texture and an opulent feel.

“Both of these designs utilize metallic yarn that creates rich patterning and an upscale appearance,” said Laura Holzer, design director, commercial division. “And the original design inspiration of Shou Sugi Ban for Smolder has grown into a great companion in Smoke.”

Smolder incorporates metallic yarn to create wood grain-like highlights. The design mimics Shou Sugi Ban, the ancient Japanese technique of preserving wood by charring its surface. It is available in 10 colorways as a 12 x 48-inch modular tile.

Smoke features a small-scale textural pattern that emulates muted flickering embers and fire fragments. It is offered as a 24 x 24-inch modular tile in 10 colorways.

Designers created coordinating colorways across both patterns to work together. They refined Smolder’s rich, dramatic tones and complemented them with lighter warm shades that bring in golden hues, light sand and variations of beige and taupe.

Both designs feature a rich pile with a hint of luster. They are crafted from Encore BCF Nylon with ColorLoc Plus for color, performance and appearance retention. The standard Nexus Modular backing contains pre-consumer recycled content. It is also eligible for landfill diversion through the J+J Flooring Reclamation Program. The Advance Modular Carpet Backing is also available as an option. Advance Modular is engineered to provide outstanding performance while being PVC-free.