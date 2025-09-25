J+J Flooring refines Smolder carpet collection

By FCNews Staff
HomeCategoriesCarpetJ+J Flooring refines Smolder carpet collection

Dalton—J+J Flooring has expanded its Smolder modular carpet offering with the addition of a coordinating pattern, Smoke, designed to create a cohesive, luxury option for spaces requiring rich texture and an opulent feel.

“Both of these designs utilize metallic yarn that creates rich patterning and an upscale appearance,” said Laura Holzer, design director, commercial division. “And the original design inspiration of Shou Sugi Ban for Smolder has grown into a great companion in Smoke.”

Smolder incorporates metallic yarn to create wood grain-like highlights. The design mimics Shou Sugi Ban, the ancient Japanese technique of preserving wood by charring its surface. It is available in 10 colorways as a 12 x 48-inch modular tile.

Smoke features a small-scale textural pattern that emulates muted flickering embers and fire fragments. It is offered as a 24 x 24-inch modular tile in 10 colorways.

Designers created coordinating colorways across both patterns to work together. They refined Smolder’s rich, dramatic tones and complemented them with lighter warm shades that bring in golden hues, light sand and variations of beige and taupe.

Both designs feature a rich pile with a hint of luster. They are crafted from Encore BCF Nylon with ColorLoc Plus for color, performance and appearance retention. The standard Nexus Modular backing contains pre-consumer recycled content. It is also eligible for landfill diversion through the J+J Flooring Reclamation Program. The Advance Modular Carpet Backing is also available as an option. Advance Modular is engineered to provide outstanding performance while being PVC-free.

Previous article
Latest hardwood flooring trends echo end-user tastes
Next article
CTEF appoints Noah Chitty as new board chairman

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

News

Mirage kicks off fall rebate sale

FCNews Staff - 0
Saint-Georges—Mirage announced the return of the Mirage Rebate Sale, this season. This major hardwood flooring sale is taking place across the United States at...
Read more
Column

Proper moisture mitigation requires testing concrete first

FCNews Columnist - 0
Waiting vs. mitigating. It’s a moisture dilemma most flooring installers face when encountering moisture challenges on the jobsite. Accurate concrete moisture testing is essential,...
Read more
News

New home sales post unexpected large gain in August

FCNews Staff - 0
Washington, D.C.—A modest drop in mortgage rates fueled a sharp jump in new home sales in August, though officials may revise the figure lower...
Read more
News

NAHB: Builder confidence steady; sales outlook hits six-month high

FCNews Staff - 0
Washington, D.C.—Builder sentiment levels held steady in September, but lower mortgage rates and expectations of an upcoming Federal Reserve rate cut lifted future sales...
Read more
News

CTEF appoints Noah Chitty as new board chairman

FCNews Staff - 0
Nashville, Tenn.—The Ceramic Tile Education Foundation (CTEF), the tile industry’s nonprofit dedicated to installation training, education and certification, has appointed Noah Chitty as chairman...
Read more
Featured Post

Latest hardwood flooring trends echo end-user tastes

Reginald Tucker - 0
Classic, Old-World patterns. Lighter colors and stains. Bold, dramatic formats that convey hardwood’s many natural and unique characteristics. These are among the leading hardwood...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X