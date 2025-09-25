CTEF appoints Noah Chitty as new board chairman

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsCTEF appoints Noah Chitty as new board chairman

Nashville, Tenn.—The Ceramic Tile Education Foundation (CTEF), the tile industry’s nonprofit dedicated to installation training, education and certification, has appointed Noah Chitty as chairman of its board of directors.

Chitty is vice president of sustainability and technical services at AHF Products (formerly Crossville). He succeeds Mark Shannon, who served as chairman from 2020 to 2025.  Shannon guided CTEF through a period of growth, innovation and resilience.

Under Shannon’s leadership, CTEF navigated the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and maintained financial stability. It launched new 100–500 level training classes and expanded ACT partnerships with IMI, BAC and IMTEF. The foundation also introduced the pilot Certified Ceramic Tile Inspector (CCTI) program. During this time, CTEF celebrated its 2,000th Certified Tile Installer milestone. It also relocated its headquarters to here. In addition, the foundation built new partnerships across the installation industry.

“Mark’s vision and steady leadership helped position CTEF to thrive well into the future,” said Brad Denny, executive director. “We are grateful for his mentorship and we are honored he will continue to serve CTEF as an emeritus director and advisor.”

Chitty brings more than 25 years of experience in the tile industry. A graduate of Clemson University’s Ceramic Engineering program, he has held leadership positions with Crossville, StonePeak Ceramics and the Tile Council of North America (TCNA). At AHF Products, he oversees sustainability initiatives for all AHF brands and technical services for the tile division. Chitty also chairs ISO/TC 189, the international committee responsible for ceramic tile standards.

“Noah’s extensive experience in technical services, sustainability and standards development makes him uniquely suited to lead the CTEF Board,” Denny said. “His leadership will strengthen our mission to provide education and certification programs that raise the quality of tile installation across the U.S.”

The appointment continues CTEF’s legacy of leadership. That legacy began with Svend Hovmand, former president of Crossville and founding leader of the CTI program. It continued with Mark Shannon, who guided the foundation through innovation and expansion. Now it extends to Noah Chitty, who brings technical expertise and a commitment to sustainability.

“The strength of CTEF has always come from leaders who believe deeply in raising the bar for our industry. From Mr. Hovmand’s early vision to Mr. Shannon’s steady leadership and now Mr. Chitty’s technical expertise, passion and consensus-building track record, we are building on a strong foundation to serve installers and the tile industry for years to come,” Denny added.

CTEF momentum and call for support

With Chitty as chairman, CTEF will continue building on its recent momentum, including:

  • Expansion of hands-on educational programs at new facilities in Nashville and Egg Harbor City, N.J.

  • Growth of the CTI program, which surpassed 2,000 certified installers in 2025.

  • Development of the CCTI program to improve installation accountability and quality.

  • Partnerships with NTCA, TCNA, IMI/BAC, FCEF, CFI and others to expand training and certification.

“CTEF is small but mighty and our impact depends on the generous support of the industry we serve,” Denny said. “We invite manufacturers, distributors, contractors and allied organizations to invest in the future of qualified labor by supporting our mission.”

Previous article
J+J Flooring refines Smolder carpet collection
Next article
NAHB: Builder confidence steady; sales outlook hits six-month high

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

News

Mirage kicks off fall rebate sale

FCNews Staff - 0
Saint-Georges—Mirage announced the return of the Mirage Rebate Sale, this season. This major hardwood flooring sale is taking place across the United States at...
Read more
Column

Proper moisture mitigation requires testing concrete first

FCNews Columnist - 0
Waiting vs. mitigating. It’s a moisture dilemma most flooring installers face when encountering moisture challenges on the jobsite. Accurate concrete moisture testing is essential,...
Read more
News

New home sales post unexpected large gain in August

FCNews Staff - 0
Washington, D.C.—A modest drop in mortgage rates fueled a sharp jump in new home sales in August, though officials may revise the figure lower...
Read more
News

NAHB: Builder confidence steady; sales outlook hits six-month high

FCNews Staff - 0
Washington, D.C.—Builder sentiment levels held steady in September, but lower mortgage rates and expectations of an upcoming Federal Reserve rate cut lifted future sales...
Read more
Carpet

J+J Flooring refines Smolder carpet collection

FCNews Staff - 0
Dalton—J+J Flooring has expanded its Smolder modular carpet offering with the addition of a coordinating pattern, Smoke, designed to create a cohesive, luxury option...
Read more
Featured Post

Latest hardwood flooring trends echo end-user tastes

Reginald Tucker - 0
Classic, Old-World patterns. Lighter colors and stains. Bold, dramatic formats that convey hardwood’s many natural and unique characteristics. These are among the leading hardwood...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X