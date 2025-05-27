CTEF reaches milestone with 2000th certified installer

Detroit, Mich.—The Ceramic Tile Education Foundation (CTEF) recently announced the certification of its 2000th certified installer, a landmark achievement in its Certified Tile Installer (CTI) program. This milestone is said to reflect the growing importance of verified professional standards in the ceramic tile industry.

Alex Ilisei completed the hands-on test at Premier Tile Design Inc., here, on May 9, earning his certification with a combined score of over 85%. Ilisei is a project manager at Premier Tile Design Inc., a full-service, family-owned flooring company that services Michigan, Ohio, Illinois and Indiana. He has 13 years of experience installing, while having worked in the office for the last 2 years.

A legacy of quality

With strong support from industry leaders, including the Tile Council of North America (TCNA) and the National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA), the CTI program has expanded its influence, reaching 2000 certified installers who demonstrate dedication to high-quality tile installations in the industry.

“Reaching 2000 certified tile installers in the United States represents an incredible achievement for the CTI program—it reflects the strong partnerships we’ve built with TCNA, NTCA and other industry stakeholders,” said Brad Denny, executive director of CTEF. “The CTI program continues to evolve and we are excited to celebrate the success of our certified installers, who are helping to elevate the quality and integrity of tile installation nationwide.”

Program growth, recent improvements

Since its launch in 2008, the CTI program has become the gold standard for verifying open shop tile installers. Reaching 2,000 certified installers is said to mark a significant moment for both the program and the industry.

“The CTI program continues to evolve to meet industry needs,” Denny said. “We’re celebrating not just a number, but a commitment to quality, craftsmanship and professionalism.”

Recent revisions to the test include enhanced instructions, a new orientation video and clearer expectations to better support participants while upholding the test’s standards. CTEF is also exploring ways to integrate ever-changing industry materials, like foam core backer board, into future assessments.

Celebrating 2000

To honor this milestone, Ilisei will receive a trip to Total Solutions Plus in Phoenix, Ariz., (courtesy of NTCA), a KATANA single rail tile cutter from QEP, as well as a custom set of engraved Crick levels from D.W. Sanders Tile & Stone.

“CTI 2000 represents the future of tile installation—this installer’s journey is a testament to the industry’s commitment to quality and we are honored to celebrate them with these gifts,” Denny said.