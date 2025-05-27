Tech: Fiber innovations up the ante in carpet

In recent years, the machine-made carpet industry has undergone significant changes through the utilization of new technologies. One of the biggest changes has been the development of high-tech carpet fibers that enhance durability, stain resistance and overall longevity.

Some examples:

Nanotechnology coatings: Some carpets now feature stain-resistant coatings at the molecular level, repelling spills and dirt without the need for harmful chemicals.

Some carpets now feature stain-resistant coatings at the molecular level, repelling spills and dirt without the need for harmful chemicals. Smart carpets: Innovations in textile engineering are leading to smart carpets that can change color, detect allergens or even generate electricity through foot traffic.

Innovations in textile engineering are leading to smart carpets that can change color, detect allergens or even generate electricity through foot traffic. Enhanced durability: New fiber blends combine the softness of traditional carpet with the resilience of commercial-grade flooring, making them ideal for busy households and offices. Beyond the materials themselves, the carpet manufacturing process is becoming more sustainable. Companies are focusing on reducing energy consumption, lowering emissions and implementing closed-loop recycling programs.

New fiber blends combine the softness of traditional carpet with the resilience of commercial-grade flooring, making them ideal for busy households and offices. Beyond the materials themselves, the carpet manufacturing process is becoming more sustainable. Companies are focusing on reducing energy consumption, lowering emissions and implementing closed-loop recycling programs. Low-VOC emissions: Many modern carpets are now manufactured with low volatile organic compounds (VOCs), improving indoor air quality and reducing harmful off-gassing.

Many modern carpets are now manufactured with low volatile organic compounds (VOCs), improving indoor air quality and reducing harmful off-gassing. Water conservation: New dyeing techniques are using less water and fewer chemicals, making carpet production more environmentally friendly.

New dyeing techniques are using less water and fewer chemicals, making carpet production more environmentally friendly. Recycling programs: Manufacturers are offering take-back programs, allowing customers to return old carpets for recycling rather than sending them to landfills.

Manufacturers are offering take-back programs, allowing customers to return old carpets for recycling rather than sending them to landfills. Recycled materials: Carpets are being made from recycled plastics, like PET from plastic bottles, contributing to a more sustainable and eco-friendly industry. A case in point is Mohawk’s proprietary Continuum process. Mohawk reclaims 6 billion plastic bottles on average each year through Continuum. These bottles are cleaned and made into PET chips. The PET chips are extruded into the fiber used to create carpet such as EverStrand and PETPremier.

Solution dyeing

Solution dyeing is a fiber technology where color pigments are added to the polymer solution before fibers are extruded, resulting in a fiber with color integrated throughout. This process is used by virtually all the carpet mills and offers several advantages—superior color fastness, reduced environmental impact and improved durability. Since the yarn is created in a specific color (as opposed to first being produced and then dyed), the color is confined within the yarn.

“We fully expect solution-dyed carpet to continue its rise in popularity,” said Joe Young, vice president of residential product and marketing for Engineered Floors, a leader in solution-dyed carpet. “It has everything consumers are looking for: resistance to stains and fading, ease of upkeep, cleanability and durability.”

Several of the major mills have developed their own proprietary processes as a point of differentiation. A case in point is Tarkett Home. Its exclusive fiber, Cloud 9, is noted for its softness and superior resistance to staining and fading.

Shaw Floors’ ColorClarity integrates a new proprietary process technology with state-of-the-art extrusion equipment.

Twist Multipliers

Fiber twisting is the process of turning and aligning the individual filaments that a multi- filament fiber is comprised of. Imparting a twist into a multi-filament yarn can have a wide range of effects onto a fiber based on the amount of twist applied. Multifilament fibers can range from 20-300+ filaments in a fiber bundle, depending on fiber type and size. Engineered Floors’ PureColor twistX carpets, for example, feature unique twist multipliers and 3-ply construction to achieve extreme durability and color vibrancy. The higher density of the twist multiplier provides greater durability while more closely emulating natural organic materials like wool, seagrass and linen.