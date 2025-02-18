Shaw goes all in with 2025 product intros

Shaw utilized its 2025 Winter Market show series—which included stops in Dallas; Dana Point, Calif.; Orlando, Fla.; and Las Vegas—to treat its retailer partners to a bevy of new products this selling season. From new innovations and formats within the COREtec line-up, to expansions of popular collections across the Shaw Floors flagship brand, to coordinated commercial offerings in the Philadelphia Main Street line, retailers have no shortage of options from which to choose to display in their showrooms for the new year.

Following is a deep dive into some of the standouts across its broad portfolio.

Carpet

Additions to Pet Perfect+ and Simply the Best Values Collections, plus a pair of new design innovations cap Shaw’s newest carpet styles for 2025.

One standout style is Natural Embrace, featuring hand- crafted looks and organic textures. Natural Embrace is available in 12 nature-inspired colors to complement the whole home design. Reflective of the beauty of sisal and jute rugs—without the upkeep—this ultra-durable, easy-to-clean Pet Perfect+ style brings high-end design to active households. Pet Perfect+, Shaw Floors’ highest performing carpet collection, features patent-pending LifeGuard Spill-Proof Technology and now offers six stunning new styles. Plus, the Simply the Best Values collection expands with six elevated introductions.

New carpet design innovations, ColorClarity and NaturalTwist, are featured on styles in both collections. ColorClarity utilizes revolutionary dyeing technologies that transform yarn coloration, delivering crisp, vivid pencil-point color definition in hues that stay sharp and brilliant far longer than with traditional methods. With pattern carpets and organic, tactile visuals and textures trending with consumers, NaturalTwist creates a broader range for style differentiation using mixed luster and variations in texture with a single yarn.

“This year’s carpet introductions showcase Shaw Floors’ design leadership, with on-trend colors, textures and patterns, created with our cutting-edge performance technologies so consumers can enjoy beautiful carpet in any and every space,” said Brad Christensen, Shaw Floors’ carpet product director. “Beyond being the most durable and easiest-to-clean carpet, Pet Perfect+ offers incredible value to retailers as we continue to invest in growing Pet Perfect with pet-friendly households.”

Additionally, Simply the Best Values remains an essential offering for retailers seeking to provide their customers with affordable, elevated style and design. “We can’t wait to see how these new products drive more business for our retail partners in 2025,” Christensen said.

LVT/P

Shaw’s 2025 resilient flooring rollouts include fresh design additions to the brand’s signature Floorté Classic Series (WPC), Floorté Pro Series (SPC) product lines as well as the debut of flex and loose-lay options.

The Floorté Classic Series is billed as the ultimate choice in Shaw Floors’ resilient portfolio. With elite performance features, it’s waterproof, highly resistant to household scuffs and offers greater comfort and warmth underfoot compared to traditional hard surfaces. Its ultra-realistic, natural visuals ensure timeless style, making it the ideal blend of beauty and functionality.

“With home designs constantly evolving, we’re thrilled to expand our Floorté PRO collection with new, versatile size options that seamlessly fit into any space,” said Natalie Cady, Shaw Floors’ hard surfaces product director. “This year, our design team traveled across the country, uncovering emerging color and visual trends that inspired fresh color additions to beloved classics like Pantheon HD and Paragon HD Plus Natural Bevel. To top it off, we’re excited to introduce Shaw Floors’ loose lay and flex styles, bringing even more innovation to retail.”

Pantheon HD, a favorite among Shaw retailers, now offers more on-trend lighter, cleaner visuals. The product comes in an installer-friendly 7 x 48 format, with an overall thickness of 8mm and a 20- mil wear layer.

The Floorté PRO Series, made in Ringgold, Ga., combines beauty, durability, waterproof performance and resistance to dents and scuffs. The product is designed to deliver exceptional quality at an attainable price and represents the ideal choice for budget-conscious homeowners seeking stylish, long-lasting and practical flooring solutions.

Tile

The latest tile and stone products from Shaw are designed to do more than just dazzle. The objective is to build upon the brand’s design leadership in the respective categories.

To that end, Shaw is adding 18 new styles across a variety of shapes, constructions, colors, materials and end-use applications to make whole home design with Shaw Floors’ products easier than ever.

“Shaw Floors continues to expand its tile and stone product assortment so our customers can better support homeowners in bringing their design visions to life,” said Natalie Cady, Shaw Floors’ hard surfaces product director. “From the outdoors to the floor to the wall—there’s a Shaw Floors tile and stone product to suit every space and style, offering homeowners versatile, durable and beautiful solutions for their design needs.”

The new designs include: Mojave, Millwork, Crest, Imprint, Sandora, Domino, Metroscape, Elwood, Trailblazer, Corsicana, Heartland, Tetra, Tempest, Format, Earthline, Zarina and Majestic (pictured), a sophisticated 12 x 24 porcelain tile featuring delicate veining mimicking marble in a smooth matte finish.

Hardwood, laminate

Shaw Floors—the flagship residential brand of Shaw Industries—is building on an already impressive array of hardwood flooring options while announcing its re-entry into the laminate flooring category.

This year’s rollout is billed as one of Shaw Floors’ most comprehensive and diverse hardwood launches to date. Additions to its hardwood lineup include eight new lines in various species, widths and lengths. Standouts include Americana Oak, a 7-inch-wide x 1/2-inch thick white oak plank feature a 2mm wear layer, and Americana Hickory, built on the same platform.

For those customers who prefer a 3/8-inch option, Shaw has developed what Cady calls a “sister product” in Liberty Oak. Both lines are built on Shaw’s “Epic” platform, which features HDF construction. “Pretty much our entire line is really about making sure that we have the right product in the right area,” she explained. “It’s about making sure that we stay on trend across different markets while targeting the consumers that we’re going after.”

This year Shaw also looked to fill in what Cady called “gaps” in its hardwood offering. “We did not have a natural, we did not have a natural hard maple, a red oak, a hickory, or a white oak. Now we’ve got it all. And they’re available in 3-, 5- and 7-inch widths—not mixed together on one plank but in individual boxes. So if someone wants that narrow visual, we have it, especially when it comes to the red oak. That’s important since we are not in the solid business anymore. It’s a big, beautiful product in a natural look that lots of people are desiring, but not everybody has an opportunity to sell it.”

The new hardwood lines are made domestically in South Pittsburg, Tenn., and feature Shaw Floors’ signature REPEL water-resistant finish and ScufResist Platinum, backed by a Splash-Proof Lifetime Warranty. In addition, all these styles are backed by Shaw’s service guarantee that products will ship within five to seven business days directly to the retailer’s store. “These new introductions demonstrate our dedication to delivering innovative, high-quality products that meet the evolving needs of our customers,” Cady added.

Shaw Floors caught the attention of retailers when it announced plans to throw its hat back into the laminate ring with the rollout of Oak Crest and Oak Grove. Oak Groves comes in a 10mm format (8mm + 2mm pad), with Oak Crest representing a beefier, 12mm option (10mm + 2mm pad). “The visuals are a little bit more, I would say, mid-rustic with just a little bit of graining and some knots,” Cady said.

Oak Grove boasts an AC4 rating; Oak Crest is AC5 rated. Both lines—which are sourced—are designed to mimic the authentic texture and heft of real wood.

COREtec

Seth Arnold, the new brand leader of COREtec, is looking to take the well-recognized brand to the next level. How? Continuing to outperform everyone on the fundamentals that made COREtec great.

“The DNA of COREtec is innovation,” Arnold said. “We helped build the category. We’re the standard within the category, so we want to continue to innovate and drive the future.” As an example, he cited Soft Step, which he called “one of our fastest growing, most successful launches. It sits comfortably in the middle of the line, but it’s pulling demand up and helping retailers command a premium.”

One of the things that sets Soft Step apart is its backing system. Instead of the traditional cork backing, Soft Step incorporates post-consumer recycled content that delivers a perceivable benefit in sound transfer through the floor. “So not only do you have a quieter floor with deflection, it also helps with noise transfer through the floor,” he said. “A lot of retailers love that story, but they also say these are the best colors in the market right now. So again, it’s a combination of beauty and innovation.” Retail price points for the 10mm Soft Step range from the mid to high $6s.

Arnold was particularly excited about a new, ¾1/2-inch-thick WPC that is designed to compete with 1/2-inch-thick wood by virtue of its deep texture. “I think you’re actually going to pull some people out of natural wood,” he said. “You still have a small percentage of the market that doesn’t want cheap alternatives. But when they look at this [product], they don’t consider it a cheap alternative. This is a longer lasting, durable product and will open up some of that true wood market.”

The collection offers five SKUs and will retail for around $10 a foot, making it the most expensive COREtec product to date. Planks measure 9 x 72 and offer an enhanced painted bevel. It will not have a distinct name; rather it will be identified by SKU: Mustang Oak, Saddle Oak, Sand Oak, etc.

Why pay $10 for a WPC when you can have real hardwood? Features and benefits, Arnold said. “It’s waterproof, it’s going to be more scratch resistant, and you’re going to get the wider, longer plank looks. If you tried to get that visual in a hardwood product, it’s going to be over $10.”

Arnold said COREtec needs to have a very compelling value proposition throughout the line, including the highest end, “and we’re continuing to push that ceiling. When we came out with Grande, everybody said, ‘Why do you need such a thick product?’ But then it became one of our best-selling lines with great profit margins for retailers.” He said the 1/2-inch WPC is now the best of the best within COREtec. “It validates the quality,” he added.

While Arnold said COREtec must dominate the top end of the line as a style and quality leader, the company is not blind to the plethora of volume being driven at that $3.99 to $4.99 price range. This tier is considered the bread and butter for retailers who want to offer high-quality products at a great value. “We know there’s competition there and we have to make sure we’re giving our retailers a very sharp, competitive line,” he said. To that end, COREtec is launching 10 SKUs of an 8mm WPC with an integrated bevel that falls in the “better” category. (COREtec Originals is set up as Classic, Enhanced and Premium.) “This will be a price fighter for us and compete all day long for that discerning buyer who is willing upgrade quality at a great value.”

Next up is a unique, proprietary, rustic design that COREtec is calling its Reclaimed Vintage Collection. “We innovated the way in which we handled the edges,” Arnold said. “This is antique. In a lot of reclaimed woods you have that antique gapping, so we’ve replicated that gap. And when you put this floor down, it truly looks like an aged antique rustic. You can see some of the timber banding, the saw marks. This has been a real showstopper for anybody who likes rustic looks.” Three oak and two pine visuals are available in the 8mm line that will retail in the mid $6s. “Retailers expect COREtec to offer leading styles, and our new reclaimed and restored collection is truly unique in the market.”

Lastly, COREtec is updating its primary merchandiser with a new wing system. “You can see the flexibility of the wings,” Arnold said. “They can carry 18 x 24, 18 x 36 or 18 x 48 panels. This is important because as we’re launching these sophisticated decors with that rustic look, you want a larger panel so you can show that detail and variability.”

Philadelphia Commercial

A deep array of non-residential flooring products that combine versatility, design and performance while giving end users and retailers that serve Main Street customers. That sums up the latest introductions in the Philadelphia Commercial brand.

“Our 2025 Phase I product introductions are a direct response to customer feedback, ensuring that our flooring solutions meet their design, performance and budget needs,” said Brad Harvey, vice president, Philadelphia Commercial. “From matching broadloom and carpet tile to a multi-platform luxury vinyl plank, these collections reflect our commitment to delivering versatile, durable and beautiful flooring.”

Phase 1 of the launch features two carpet collections—Natural Shelter and New Take—as well as two luxury vinyl plank collections: Refined Linen and Willow Oak. Each car- pet collection features carpet tile styles with coordinating broadloom styles, which are ideal for cohesive transitions in spaces with corridors, staircases and lobbies. It’s all about simplifying options for end users.

“One thing we really try to do with our portfolio is offer innovations to the Main Street customer,” said Lauren Daniels, product manager. “We realize that commercial’s probably not the biggest piece of a retailer’s business. They have a lot of decisions they need to make, they don’t necessarily have a designer or someone with AD that we’re working with. So how can we continue to make a simplified offering for them? When you have an offer matching broadloom and carpet tile, you’re offering two different installations in a single folder. So they’re having to carry in less things and they’re able to offer more with less, which is what’s really important.”

Here’s a closer look at some of the offerings: