Mohawk officially launches PETPremier

Calhoun, Ga.—Mohawk has officially unveiled a new innovation in solution-dyed PET carpet. PETPremier is pet-friendly, stylish and sustainable carpet for value—and performance-driven and millennial homeowners.

“PETPremier was designed to appeal to today’s consumer,” said Denise Silbert, Mohawk’s vice president of marketing, soft surface. “Over the last three years, affordable pet-friendly solutions have become increasingly more important. The buying power of the millennial generation is greater than any other generation, so they are an important target audience to win over. A majority of millennial buyers own single-family homes, with 54% having children and 63% having a dog under their roofs. Knowing this, we engineered a completely new yarn system for PETPremier to perform at a higher level than other PETs.”

Featuring an inherently stain-resistant fiber backed by a lifetime All Pet Protection & Warranty, PETPremier carpets maintain their beauty for years to come. Additionally, with vibrant, fade-resistant colors and luxurious fine denier softness, PETPremier ensures comfort without compromising style.

It also helps divert waste from landfills. It is sustainably made in the USA with post-consumer recycled bottles through an efficient water and energy manufacturing process.

“Mohawk has been making polyester carpet for years, but with PETPremier we stepped up our game by offering beauty and sustainability plus All Pet,” said Thomas Kilgore, Mohawk’s senior product director, soft surface. “We are launching 10 styles but expect PETPremier to be a much larger product line in the future. An expansion is already in the works.”

The line will be supported online and in store with advertising assets, Edge Local Advertising and a new destination display with visuals and messaging to reinforce its value proposition.