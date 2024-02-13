NTCA gets involved in Qualicer 2024

Castellón, Spain—Bart Bettiga, executive director of the National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA), is set to moderate a session at Qualicer—the 18th World Congress on Ceramic Tile Quality, which takes place March 5-6, 2024 here. Qualicer is where global business leaders in the ceramics industry will converge to explore the evolving landscape of demands and opportunities.

During this session on The Future of the Ceramic Industry, international ceramics industry leaders will delve into crucial questions, addressing the transformation of demands and the sector’s adaptability to traditional and innovative channels. The panel will bring together diverse perspectives from industry experts, fostering a dynamic discussion on the future of the ceramics sector.

Panelists for the session include:

Graziano Verdi, CEO of ITALCER (Italy)

Manuel Ángel Murillo, CEO Colorker (Spain)

Clark Cornelius, president and COO at Panariagroup (USA)

In addition, NTCA will be represented by Dan Welch, owner of Welch Tile, who is set to present insights into his investment in the pre-assembly of wall systems for ceramic tiles at the upcoming Qualicer 2024 event. Welch’s session will delve into the unique advantages of his prefabrication process, which not only maximizes efficiency but also allows the utilization of the trained workforce in more intricate projects. The system has garnered attention from industry leaders worldwide, and Welch is actively sharing the concept with other contractors.

“I am excited to share our journey and insights on the revolutionary pre-assembly process for ceramic tile wall systems at Qualicer 2024,” Welch said. “The system we’ve developed is a catalyst for transforming how the industry approaches ceramic tile installations. The session will delve into the practical aspects, challenges, and the potential this innovative process holds for the future of our industry. We believe in the power of sharing knowledge and driving collective progress, and I look forward to engaging with the Qualicer audience to explore new horizons together.”

This Qualicer 2024 session promises to be an exploration of Welch’s initiative and its implications for the future of ceramic tile installations. Learn more about these sessions, Qualicer and how to register for this event.