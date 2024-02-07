NTCA to attend Cevisama 2024

By FCNews Staff
News

CevisamaFeria Valencia, Spain—Eleven members of the National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA) are set to attend the 40th anniversary celebration of Cevisama—the international show for the ceramic tile, bathroom equipment and natural stone industries—taking place here from February 26-March 1, 2024.

Jim Olson, assistant executive director, NTCA, will lead the group, which includes leading industry professionals sharing best practices. “We are excited to be part of Cevisama’s 40th-anniversary celebration,” Olson said. “This international gathering provides a unique platform for our members to share insights, explore innovations and strengthen ties with our global counterparts. We look forward to a productive and inspiring experience.”

The 40th anniversary edition of Cevisama promises a showcase of products from both Spanish and international suppliers. The event will spotlight sustainability, innovation, design and emerging trends.

The NTCA delegation is made up of members with expertise in both commercial and residential sectors. These members actively contribute to the association across various levels, including participation in the Five-Star Program, board and executive roles and committee representation. As part of their itinerary, the NTCA delegation will engage with Proalso, the Spanish association for tile installers, fostering international collaboration.

The NTCA delegation’s participation in Cevisama underscores the NTCA’s commitment to staying connected with the global tile community, fostering collaboration and staying informed about emerging trends and innovations.

