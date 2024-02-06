Karndean Designflooring wins ADEX Platinum Award

The woods that inspire Karndean designs are hand selected from around the world—European forests to coastal Australia. In the skilled hands of the Karndean design team, the natural characteristics of the source materials are replicated and enhanced, capturing the distinctive grains, textures and markings of the original wood in a broad spectrum of color tones. Every Karndean design is an original, each with a story that’s just as unique.

“It’s difficult to think of an honor that could be more fitting,” said Samantha Lisi, vice president of commercial sales. “Led by our world-class design team, it’s a tribute to our entire company’s commitment to providing architects and designers with a premium product—one that delivers an unmatched combination of style, durability and performance. We’re proud and humbled by the recognition.”

Inspired by trees hand-selected in Australia, Shorebird Ash is a new design in the Karndean LooseLay collection. The wood used as source material is permanently marked by bush fires, creating strong variation in gentle tones.