Karndean Designflooring wins ADEX Platinum Award

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsKarndean Designflooring wins ADEX Platinum Award

LooseLayExport, Pa.—For Karndean Designflooring, the word “design” is more than part of the company name. That commitment to artistry, craftsmanship and creativity has just been recognized with a 2024 ADEX Platinum Award for new wood-inspired designs for its Karndean LooseLay collection.

The woods that inspire Karndean designs are hand selected from around the world—European forests to coastal Australia. In the skilled hands of the Karndean design team, the natural characteristics of the source materials are replicated and enhanced, capturing the distinctive grains, textures and markings of the original wood in a broad spectrum of color tones. Every Karndean design is an original, each with a story that’s just as unique.

“It’s difficult to think of an honor that could be more fitting,” said Samantha Lisi, vice president of commercial sales. “Led by our world-class design team, it’s a tribute to our entire company’s commitment to providing architects and designers with a premium product—one that delivers an unmatched combination of style, durability and performance. We’re proud and humbled by the recognition.”

Inspired by trees hand-selected in Australia, Shorebird Ash is a new design in the Karndean LooseLay collection. The wood used as source material is permanently marked by bush fires, creating strong variation in gentle tones.

Better for the planet

Made with the company’s K-Wave friction-grip backing to keep the flooring in place, Karndean LooseLay can be installed without full-spread adhesive. Individual planks and tiles are easily removed and replaced if damaged. Pieces also can be lifted and reused. The ability to remove and reuse Karndean LooseLay—which comes with a 15-year commercial warranty—extends the product lifespan and makes it more sustainable. Durable, high-quality flooring reduces impact on the waste stream, as well as resources needed to manufacture, transport and install replacement flooring.

Karndean LooseLay can meet criteria for sustainability-focused projects in a variety of ways, including:

  • Earn LEED v4.1 points by virtue of product-specific Environmental Product Declarations
  • FloorScore certified as low VOC
  • FloorScore certification allows product to be used for WELL v2 projects
  • Certified to NSF/ANSI 332, the foremost U.S. standard by which to evaluate and verify sustainability of floor coverings across the entire product life cycle
Previous article
Decocer to exhibit at Surface Design Show

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

News

Decocer to exhibit at Surface Design Show

FCNews Staff - 0
London—Decocer, a ceramic company specializing in the design and manufacture of small-format and custom-made tile, will participate in the British Surface Design Show, held...
Read more
News

Lunada Bay Tile wins Good Design Award for Vesuvio

FCNews Staff - 0
Harbor City, Calif.—Lunada Bay Tile has won a Good Design award for Vesuvio, a mixed media mosaic collection that combines glass tiles with natural...
Read more
Installation

Cali partners with FCEF to bolster funding

FCNews Staff - 0
San Diego—In a collaborative move aimed at tackling the critical shortage of professional flooring installers, Cali, an omni-channel supplier of innovative flooring solutions, has...
Read more
News

FCEF adds Joe Semaan to board of directors

FCNews Staff - 0
Dalton, Ga.—The Floor Covering Education Foundation (FCEF) recently welcomed Joe Semaan to its board of directors. Semaan currently serves as the president of residential...
Read more
Featured Post

Best of Surfaces contest winners recognized

FCNews Staff - 0
Las Vegas—For the second year in a row Mohawk was a multiple winner in the 2024 Best of Surfaces competition, a contest cosponsored by...
Read more
Column

Skydiving lessons for surviving a slowdown (part 5)

FCNews Columnist - 0
(Last of five parts) Wise skydivers and business owners prepare for trouble long before they’re in danger. Knowing that tough economic times are a matter...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X