Karndean Designflooring unveils new Art Select designs

Export, Penn.—With new wood- and stone-inspired looks for its high-end Art Select collection, Karndean Designflooring aims to set the standard for premium luxury vinyl flooring. The collection combines cutting-edge technology and hands-on craftsmanship to replicate hardwood and stone in exacting detail.

With the launch of the new designs in May 2024, Art Select will feature more than 45 wood and stone looks in a broad spectrum of tones. Art Select is made with a top-of-the-line 30-mil wear layer, and all designs are available in both glue-down and—new with this launch—rigid core.

“Exceptional design is an essential element of the Karndean DNA,” said Jenne Ross, Karndean director of product. “We’re proud to be capturing the natural characteristics of these beautiful woods and stones with an unprecedented level of artistry—and we’re excited for the retailers who will use Art Select to help homeowners create living spaces that are at once luxurious and comfortable.”

Sophisticated Design

The woods and stones that inspire Karndean designs are sourced from around the world—forests and lumberyards to remote mountain quarries. In the hands of the Karndean design team, the natural characteristics of the source materials are replicated and enhanced, capturing the distinctive grains, textures and markings of the original wood and stone. Along with commercial-grade durability, the 30-mil wear layer allows the design team to use advanced techniques that elevate the realism and sophistication of the Art Select product.

The new wood designs are inspired by American hickory, European oak and English ash. Hand-sculpted embosses, unique to Art Select, and beveled edges enhance the character and realistic look of the flooring.

Stone-inspired Art Select designs feature an emboss with smooth matte finish that minimizes reflection, preventing the ultra-realistic visual print from being obscured. The emboss also mimics the smooth finish of original source materials such as marble and onyx. Rounded bevels accentuate individual tiles to showcase the visual designs. Every Karndean design is an original, each with a story that’s just as unique.

Livable Luxury

Art Select offers consumers “livable luxury,” allowing them to bring the opulent look of often prohibitively expensive materials into their home—including stones such as the semi-precious gemstone onyx that are unsuitable for flooring in their natural state. Replicated as premium luxury vinyl, consumers can achieve these aspirational looks in a waterproof, scratch-resistant, easy-to-clean flooring product, with every design available in 3mm-thick glue-down and 7mm-thick rigid core with a 5G locking mechanism.