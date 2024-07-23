Emser’s new Enhance line showcases elevated design

Los Angeles, Calif.—Emser Tile, a leading designer and producer of tile and natural stone, has unveiled new collections under its Enhance line. This line is said to offer specially designed, trend-forward and unique tile solutions with elevated designs and functional properties—suitable for various environments and tastes.

Triveni glazed ceramic is available in seven colors, 11 patterns and seven sizes. It is suitable for commercial and residential indoor walls, with select varieties also floor rated.

Martel extruded porcelain adds movement and richness to walls. Available in four colors and two sizes, Martel features a special glazing technique that is meant to make each tile unique and ensures no two are alike.

Corrazzo glazed ceramic is designed to be modern, elegant and lively. This collection is available in 10 colors and two sizes. Meant for use on indoor walls, this collection is suitable for both residential and commercial settings.

Agio is artfully serene and offers plenty of possibilities to mix and match. Available in a wide variety of colors and deco patterns, as well as offering five sizes, Agio is a sutiable match for floors and walls—in both commercial and residential spaces.

Levata unglazed porcelain is designed to embody an earthy style that evokes nature’s intrinsic characteristics—resilience, irregularity and uniqueness. Levata is available in various sizes, thicknesses and both matte and brushed finishes. Its deco and four natural colors make it suitable to use for floors and walls, in both commercial and residential settings.

Enhance by Emser Tile is a build-to-order curated selection of tile collections, prioritizing both design and functionality. With special features such as LED capabilities, EmGuard Anti-Microbial and R11 Anti-Slip finishes, Enhance by Emser Tile is an example of fusing functionality with design.