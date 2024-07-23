Emser’s new Enhance line showcases elevated design

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsEmser's new Enhance line showcases elevated design

Los Angeles, Calif.—Emser Tile, a leading designer and producer of tile and natural stone, has unveiled new collections under its Enhance line. This line is said to offer specially designed, trend-forward and unique tile solutions with elevated designs and functional properties—suitable for various environments and tastes.

EnhanceTriveni glazed ceramic is available in seven colors, 11 patterns and seven sizes. It is suitable for commercial and residential indoor walls, with select varieties also floor rated.

Martel extruded porcelain adds movement and richness to walls. Available in four colors and two sizes, Martel features a special glazing technique that is meant to make each tile unique and ensures no two are alike.

EnhanceCorrazzo glazed ceramic is designed to be modern, elegant and lively. This collection is available in 10 colors and two sizes. Meant for use on indoor walls, this collection is suitable for both residential and commercial settings.

Agio is artfully serene and offers plenty of possibilities to mix and match. Available in a wide variety of colors and deco patterns, as well as offering five sizes, Agio is a sutiable match for floors and walls—in both commercial and residential spaces.

Levata unglazed porcelain is designed to embody an earthy style that evokes nature’s intrinsic characteristics—resilience, irregularity and uniqueness. Levata is available in various sizes, thicknesses and both matte and brushed finishes. Its deco and four natural colors make it suitable to use for floors and walls, in both commercial and residential settings.

Enhance by Emser Tile is a build-to-order curated selection of tile collections, prioritizing both design and functionality. With special features such as LED capabilities, EmGuard Anti-Microbial and R11 Anti-Slip finishes, Enhance by Emser Tile is an example of fusing functionality with design.

Previous article
Tuesday Tips: Getting Down to Business with Scott D. Perron
Next article
Southwind names new territory managers

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

News

Southwind names new territory managers

FCNews Staff - 0
Dalton—Southwind Floors has announced that Matthew (Matt) Burns, Southwind’s new south central territory manager, will be taking over the Houston/College Station, Texas area. Additionally, Joe...
Read more
Featured Post

Tuesday Tips: Getting Down to Business with Scott D. Perron

FCNews Staff - 0
https://open.spotify.com/episode/667SP7LEfBjkIAHPFWLXdO?si=xwh9bA1SQvSiGKiduFN4RA&nd=1&dlsi=6a10b6efcb654da7 Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new "Tuesday Tips" this week. In the series, WFCA experts presents short video tips for improving customer...
Read more
Carpet

J+J Flooring introduces Idyllwild collection

FCNews Staff - 0
Dalton—The Idyllwild carpet collection from J+J Flooring takes its design cues directly from nature. The multi-format collection of broadloom and 18 x 36 tile...
Read more
News

Ruggieri Brothers celebrate 75 years of flooring solutions

FCNews Staff - 0
Cranston, R.I.—Ruggieri Brothers, alongside Ruggieri Carpet One, has just marked 75 years of excellence in the flooring industry—celebrating a legacy of quality, innovation and...
Read more
News

Lunada Bay Tile introduces Mistral tile collection

FCNews Staff - 0
Harbor City, Calif.—Lunada Bay Tile introduced the Mistral collection, which was designed to reinterpret the heritage of Zellige tiles for the modern day. As...
Read more
News

WFCA, CFI expand training with NFIC merger

FCNews Staff - 0
Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) and the Certified Flooring Installers (CFI) have acquired a signed letter of intent to acquire the assets of the...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X