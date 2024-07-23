Tuesday Tips: Getting Down to Business with Scott D. Perron

Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts presents short video tips for improving customer service and optimizing staff performance. In the end, it’s all about understanding the importance of being 1% better than your competition.

In this week’s Tuesday Tips, watch an interview first hosted by Scott D. Perron on his podcast, Getting Down to Business. Listen to Jim Aaron, Jim Armstrong, Kurt Kienhle and Scott Perron discuss a well-kept secret, the lucrative field of flooring installation. With the booming home renovation and construction industries, skilled flooring installers are in high demand, making this trade a promising career choice.