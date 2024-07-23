Tuesday Tips: Getting Down to Business with Scott D. Perron

By FCNews Staff
HomeFeatured PostTuesday Tips: Getting Down to Business with Scott D. Perron

Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts presents short video tips for improving customer service and optimizing staff performance. In the end, it’s all about understanding the importance of being 1% better than your competition.

In this week’s Tuesday Tips, watch an interview first hosted by Scott D. Perron on his podcast, Getting Down to Business. Listen to Jim Aaron, Jim Armstrong, Kurt Kienhle and Scott Perron discuss a well-kept secret, the lucrative field of flooring installation. With the booming home renovation and construction industries, skilled flooring installers are in high demand, making this trade a promising career choice.

Previous article
J+J Flooring introduces Idyllwild collection
Next article
Emser’s new Enhance line showcases elevated design

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

News

Southwind names new territory managers

FCNews Staff - 0
Dalton—Southwind Floors has announced that Matthew (Matt) Burns, Southwind’s new south central territory manager, will be taking over the Houston/College Station, Texas area. Additionally, Joe...
Read more
News

Emser’s new Enhance line showcases elevated design

FCNews Staff - 0
Los Angeles, Calif.—Emser Tile, a leading designer and producer of tile and natural stone, has unveiled new collections under its Enhance line. This line...
Read more
Carpet

J+J Flooring introduces Idyllwild collection

FCNews Staff - 0
Dalton—The Idyllwild carpet collection from J+J Flooring takes its design cues directly from nature. The multi-format collection of broadloom and 18 x 36 tile...
Read more
News

Ruggieri Brothers celebrate 75 years of flooring solutions

FCNews Staff - 0
Cranston, R.I.—Ruggieri Brothers, alongside Ruggieri Carpet One, has just marked 75 years of excellence in the flooring industry—celebrating a legacy of quality, innovation and...
Read more
News

Lunada Bay Tile introduces Mistral tile collection

FCNews Staff - 0
Harbor City, Calif.—Lunada Bay Tile introduced the Mistral collection, which was designed to reinterpret the heritage of Zellige tiles for the modern day. As...
Read more
News

WFCA, CFI expand training with NFIC merger

FCNews Staff - 0
Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) and the Certified Flooring Installers (CFI) have acquired a signed letter of intent to acquire the assets of the...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X