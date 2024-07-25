NERF golf tournament set at Leadership Development Summit

Saint Charles, Mo.—The National Wood Flooring Association’s (NWFA) Education and Research Foundation (NERF) golf tournament will take place on Saturday, October 12, at the Missouri Bluffs Golf Club here. The tournament kicks off the first-ever NERF campaign to raise funds for student attendance at the NWFA’s quarterly Introduction to Wood Flooring event. Participants will enjoy a day of golf while building relationships and contributing to the growth and development of the hardwood flooring industry. Registration for a foursome is $600 and sponsorship opportunities are available.

The NERF Golf Tournament is part of the larger NWFA Leadership Development Summit, which runs from October 10 to 12 at Live! by Loews – Ballpark Village in St. Louis, Mo. This event is designed to provide NWFA members with opportunities for professional growth, networking and business development. Attendees will acquire a toolkit for success, enabling them to navigate industry challenges, capitalize on emerging opportunities and drive growth.

Highlights of the NWFA Leadership Development Summit include:

Opening reception

Thursday, October 10, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Real Answers Small Business workshop

Friday, October 11, 7:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Gain insights on financials, marketing for business, creating a business plan, improving margins, optimizing scheduling, making informed equipment investments and more.

Manufacturers assembly

Friday, October 11, 7:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

This industry forum is geared towards solid and engineered wood flooring manufacturers featuring timely presentations on challenges and opportunities in the wood flooring industry with a special focus on leadership.

Open house at NWFA’s new headquarters

Friday, October 11, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

See the NWFA’s new headquarters, engage with industry leaders and connect with solution providers who can help elevate business.

NERF golf tournament

Saturday, October 12, 8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Network with peers and industry leaders in a relaxed setting, benefiting the NWFA’s Education and Research Foundation.

For more information on the NWFA Education and Research Foundation Golf Tournament, sponsorship opportunities and to view the full NWFA Leadership Development Summit schedule, visit the NWFA Leadership Development Summit event webpage.