WFCA names Deb DeGraaf as Luminary Award recipient

By FCNews Staff
DeGraaf Las Vegas—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) announced that Deb DeGraaf, co-owner of DeGraaf Interiors, has been named the recipient of the 2024 Luminary Award. She will be formally honored at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, January 28, at the WFCA booth (2413) during The International Surface Event (TISE) held here.

The Luminary Award recognizes individuals who positively impact those around them through mentorship, visionary leadership and outstanding service to the flooring industry. “DeGraaf is a visionary leader whose influence reaches far beyond her organization, reshaping the entire floor covering industry,” said Sam O’Krent, WFCA chair. “Her unwavering commitment to progress, paired with her renowned ‘GSD’ (getting ‘stuff’ done) approach, exemplifies a leader who envisions transformative change and makes it happen. Her efforts have created a lasting legacy of innovation, mentorship and positive impact across our industry.”

Leading with vision and innovation

Founded in 1993 by Daryll DeGraaf, DeGraaf Interiors has evolved from a one-person operation into a thriving enterprise with more than 50 employees. DeGraaf and her brother Dean purchased the business in 2007 in an effort to guide the company to become a top 50 specialty flooring retailer and a member of the National Floorcovering Alliance (NFA).

Now celebrating its 30th anniversary, DeGraaf Interiors specializes in premium flooring and countertops for commercial, builder and residential clients. According to the company, under DeGraaf’s leadership, the company fosters a culture of mentorship and professional growth in an effort to ensure each team member can excel. In 2023, DeGraaf was honored with Mohawk’s regional Edge Retailer of the Year award.

“DeGraaf is a vital member of our floor covering community who has unselfishly volunteered thousands of hours to help create opportunities for other dealers and make the entire industry better,” said Jeff Meadows, president of residential sales at Mohawk. “She and her husband Mark’s zest for life and adventure is second to none and wonderfully contagious for many couples—especially golf, where she regularly outdrives and beats Mark. I have known her for 25 years and can honestly say she makes people’s lives better just by being in their lives.”

Giving back to the industry

DeGraaf also commits to strengthen the industry with the Floor Covering Education Foundation (FCEF), a nonprofit established by the WFCA to address the industry’s skilled labor shortage. As WFCA chair at the time of FCEF’s inception, DeGraaf was a founding member who rallied industry stakeholders to support the Foundation’s mission. Now serving as FCEF chair, DeGraaf is said to continue to champion initiatives that empower current and aspiring flooring professionals.

DeGraaf Interiors also hosted a pioneering pilot program in partnership with FCEF—offering scholarships, hands-on instruction and the possibility of tuition forgiveness.

A legacy of family and faith

DeGraaf says she credits her success to a deep personal faith and the values instilled by her father. She is said to nurture a family-oriented work culture—emphasizing honesty, integrity and compassion.

“When it comes to having a business partner who is also family, it can be tricky,” said Dean DeGraaf, brother and business partner. “But not for me—because I have my ace, Deb. She’s forward-thinking, grounded and never rattled. She’s well-spoken, well-connected and always knows her team has her back. What stands out most is Deb’s genuine care for doing the right thing.”

Today, DeGraaf Interiors operates in three locations across Michigan and has recently expanded its corporate headquarters.

