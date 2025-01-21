Tuesday Tips: Be memorable

By FCNews Staff
Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts presents short video tips for improving customer service and optimizing staff performance. In the end, it’s all about understanding the importance of being 1% better than your competition.

In this week’s Tuesday Tips, Tom Jennings reminds us to always be memorable to your customers. Customers understand that a display of samples is no more fashion than a box of crayons is artwork.

