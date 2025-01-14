Tuesday Tips: Exclusive savings with Savings4Members

By FCNews Staff
Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts presents short video tips for improving customer service and optimizing staff performance. In the end, it’s all about understanding the importance of being 1% better than your competition.

In this week’s Tuesday Tips, learn about exclusive saving opportunities with Savings4Members, an exclusive discount program for WFCA members including UniFirst. Get a professional look for your crew and save up to 45% off local pricing on rental or leasing programs, as well as 25% off all direct purchases.

